There Are 15 Great Post-Apocalyptic Movies You Can Watch Online:

Ever think about whether you would make it through the end of the world or what it would be such as to see it happen? We really hope that we’ll never have to see these things happen, but it’s always fun to watch a movie regarding the demise of the world to quench our thirst for knowledge.

Indeed, this movie trope is well-known for a reason: it’s used to make a lot of movies about disasters as well as the lives of those who escape, whether they’re really alive or some kind of zombie.

With these 25 movies regarding the end of the world, you can watch society fall apart, think about how long people can live, and have a thrilling time.

These movies are always fun, even when they show scary things like zombie attacks, impending global disasters, and scenes after the end of the world. The more unrealistic the story, the better.

Get ready to watch the best movies about the end of the world. Between the exciting World War Z and the dark comedy No matter if you like Mad Max, Wall-E, or something else, there’s something for everyone.

Black Crabs:

A Swedish action-thriller movie called “Black Crab” is available on Netflix. It was directed by Adam Berg. A speed skater named Edh, played by Noomi Rapace, is sent on a risky mission to bring a mystery package that might bring about a war by skating across the sea ice behind enemy lines.

The story jumps back and forth between exciting chases, intense battles, and the moral problems that come with war. Edh is pulled between duty and morals when she finds out that the package could contain a bioweapon.

The movie is an intense look at war, suffering, and how far people would go to protect those they love. This is where you can watch it.

Deep Impact:

A comet is hurtling toward Earth, and it could be very bad for everyone. Many different types of individuals from all walks of life work together to find a way to stop the comet from destroying more lives and society as we know it. Outstanding work by Morgan Freeman as well as Téa Leoni.

Bird Box:

Bird Box is an exclusive Netflix show that has been the subject of a lot of talk and more than a few jokes since it came out. It’s more divisive than the North Pole using upside-down settings while inside a magnet.

It seems like no two people can agree on this one. It has some problems, but it also has some good points. When a strange “creature” makes individuals want to kill themselves alongside just a look, the people who are still alive must do everything they can to stay alive and not look.

John Malkovich is at his most evil in this movie, which stars Sandra Bullock. You won’t forget some of the set pieces in this movie, but don’t let all the hype make you expect too much. You might want to cover your eyes while reading this great but not groundbreaking story.

The Day After Tomorrow:

Roland Emmerich’s 2004 film The Day After Tomorrow might be better described as a disaster movie. However, the arctic superstorm that turns Earth into a new ice age and the cast’s attempts to survive it show the start of a post-apocalyptic world.

Dennis Quaid as well as Jake Gyllenhaal played a father and son who are separated and trying to stay alive during the sudden end-of-the-world storms while society tries to deal with the huge change in the climate that destroys half of the earth.

Rim Of The World:

This sci-fi action movie is being directed by Joseph McGinty Nichol. Zack Stentz wrote the story. Alex, who doesn’t like to talk to people, makes an unusual friendship with Zhen Zhen, Dariush, as well as Gabriel at a summer camp in southern California called “Rim of the World.”

When alien ships come in and leave them as a few of the only survivors, their normal camp life turns dark. These young outcasts are given a key through a dying astronaut that holds the key to beating the attackers. They set out on a dangerous trip to bring it to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

Along the way, they face many problems, such as adults who are after them and strangers who won’t stop. As the group fights to save humanity, their bond and strength are put to the test.

2012:

We didn’t know that Earth was going to end in 2012, but as the year draws near, world leaders are getting ready to protect people and some life on Earth. As things start to go wrong, John Cusack plays a writer who tries to keep his family safe.

The Day:

People should not talk about The Day as the greatest post-apocalyptic movie ever or even as one of the best on this list. No, The Day should be praised because it’s one of the few WWE Studios movies that isn’t completely awful.

“All Hope Is Lost” is a phrase that comes to mind when watching The Day. It often feels like a low-budget movie.

There aren’t any zombies within this one; just a bunch of people who aren’t very decent doing bad things. There is also a pretty interesting bad guy, though he’s from the Far Cry school of bad guys.

The Matrix Reloaded:

The Matrix is one of the most famous movies of all time. It created a sci-fi future world that many people are still interested in today.

The Wachowski sisters added a lot of great fight scenes that were staged in a really amazing way, as if the setting wasn’t already very interesting. Because of this, it’s clear why everyone was so excited about The Matrix Reloaded before it came out.

People liked how the movie explored human society within the real world, even though it wasn’t as popular as the first one. They also thought Neo’s trips into the Matrix were pretty interesting on their own.

The movie ends upon a cliffhanger, as well as no one saw The Matrix Revolutions coming. It was so bad that it ended the series on a rather dull note. The Matrix has some of the most recognizable images of all time, which is why fans still love the initial two movies so much.

Jung_E:

This South Korean science fiction movie is set in the 22nd century, after the end of the world, and people live in man-made spaceships.

When three bunkers join together to form the Adrian Republic and fight the Allied Forces, a civil war breaks out. A well-known fighter named Captain Yun Jung-yi fights for the Allies to pay for her daughter’s medical care.

When a plan goes wrong, Jung-yi is put to sleep. In the year 2194, Kronoid, a tech company, copies her brain to make a fighting AI called “Jung_E.” It is being led by her daughter Dr. Yun Seo-hyun, who is now an adult. The project is meant to celebrate Jung-yi’s life.

But as peace approaches and business plans change, Seo-hyun found herself within a race against time to protect the AI’s honor and her own life from enemies she didn’t expect.

The Book Of Eli:

Following the lead of Mad Max when it comes to the world after the end of the world, The Book of Eli shows a world with not much good left. People either eat each other or kill each other, and sometimes they do both.

After the world is destroyed by a nuclear bomb thirty years ago, Denzel Washington does a great job as Eli, who decides to carry a book across a destroyed America.

The Book of Eli is one of the most underrated films of the 2010s, even though it uses religion too much. It has enough unexpected changes and original ideas to make it worth seeing.

World War Z:

Brad Pitt has shown over and over why he’s one of the most popular movie stars. Just having him in World War Z made it better. The movie itself was pretty good, but it wouldn’t have been as memorable without this famous character.

At the time, zombie movies were very popular, and this one looks at the start of the end of the world. You might not want to see another zombie movie right now, but World War Z is still an exciting movie on its own.

The Colony:

‘The Colony,’ which takes place on Earth after a world disaster, shows a future where most people leave their lives on Earth to go to the Kepler-209 space colony.

But radiation upon the space station has made people unable to have children, so humanity is on the verge of extinction. This is the situation in which astronauts Louise Blake, Tucker, and Holden come to Earth to find out if it is a good place to live.

The plan doesn’t work out as planned, though, when a group of humans called the Muds attack and kill Tucker and Holden.

So, Blake has to decide what will happen to all people. At first, she thinks it will be easy, but soon she learns that she is fertile and finds out about a forced breeding program that makes her want to fight for what is left.

Carriers:

The movie Carriers shows Chris Pine before he became famous at his most frightening. He forms a group with other survivors and they set out across empty America.

Everyone has died from a very common virus, which makes Pine’s group very suspicious, and it gets so bad that it’s almost painful to watch. It’s possible that the fact that Carriers doesn’t have any zombies is what made so many people not really enjoy it.

Carriers is pretty badly made and moves at a pace that makes you forget you’re supposed to be enjoying it, yet it’s still worth seeing, if only to see how quickly friendships may fall apart when every breath could be fatal.

The Hunger Games:

Jenifer Lawrence’s big break came when she played Katniss Everdeen within The Hunger Games. In the first movie, two victims from each district are picked to take part in the twisted game called “The Hunger Games.” These people are then put in a fight to the death while rich people watch for fun.

The Hunger Games has a great idea that is pretty well put into action, and the movie itself has a few great moments. It is a shame that the subsequent movies did not live up to the high standards set by the earlier ones.

I Am Mother:

Another science fiction story set in a world after the end of the world is “I Am Mother.” A girl named Daughter lives in a cave and is raised by a robot named Mother. Mother is trying to fill the Earth again by teaching Daughter the right abilities and principles that a person needs to live on the world.

A woman who brings bad news into the lives of a mother and daughter changes everything. This movie looks at morals, duty, family, as well as what it means to be in the world from a unique point of view. This is where you can watch the movie.