There Are 18 Great Adventure Movies You Can Watch Right Now:

Adventure movies have made stars of directors such as David Lean, Robert Zemeckis, Howard Hawks, and Ridley Scott, to name a few. Most of the time, these kinds of movies are based on real-life events.

Depending on the source, they are either first-person reports or made-up stories based on real events. These kinds of movies let the makers explore the wild, which is why they have great photos.

There may be magic in the journey that makes us think and look with awe, or there may be battles and life-or-death situations that make us sweat. But one thing is always true about great action movies: They make our hearts race and pound against our chests.

It’s fun for cinematographers to leave the theaters and set up their cameras in places they’ve never been before to capture the breathtakingly beautiful natural world. In a lot of these kinds of movies, nature ends up being the main character.

They tell the story of how people have tried to survive against the roughness of nature. These kinds of movies show how strong the human spirit is by putting men and women to the test of their willpower.

The Way Back:

The movie is based on Stephen King’s book The Long Walk. In order to get his wife to admit that he is a spy, the Soviets force her to confess. Janusz ends up in a remote Siberian work camp. Janusz is determined to get away because things inside and outside are very bad.

A blizzard gives him the perfect chance, and he and a small group of prisoners Mr. Smith, an American engineer named Khabarov Tomasz, a hardened Russian criminal Voss, a Polish artist Kazik, a Pole who has trouble seeing at night and Zoran, a Yugoslav break out of jail. But getting away is easy because Janusz and his friends have to walk 4,000 miles through frozen land before they can really be free.

The Hunger Games:

There is a darker side to The Hunger Games, which is a great action movie. The Capitol took Katniss Everdeen from her impoverished neighborhood of District 12 and forced her to participate in the Hunger Games annually.

There is one girl as well as a boy from each of the 12 areas, and their only goal is to not die. Because of the great books, “The Hunger Games” has a cult following.

A lot of people can relate to Katniss as well as her problems, which is why we will always pull for her. There is a girl from a small town who beats all the odds and becomes famous in this bleak world.

We can’t help but be excited for her trip, even though she says “Peter” in a silly way. Many people think Jennifer Lawrence was the best choice for this part and have praised her work in it.

When it came out in 2012, this Gary Ross movie was a big hit. It is now the 22nd highest-grossing movie in North America and Lionsgate’s highest-grossing movie ever. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie got an 84% rating, even though Metacritic gave it only a 68/100 rating. The Hunger Games is now a great action movie because of this.

Ready Player One:

In “Ready Player One,” Wade Watts, a teen orphan, lives in a terrible future world where RVs are stacked like the saddest LEGOs ever. Wade is lucky, though, because the Wi-Fi is great.

The OASIS is a video game world where our hero as well as most other people spend their days. It’s the best way to escape reality.

But the person who made OASIS hides his huge wealth and company ownership in his VR world as an Easter egg. Wade then goes on the ultimate virtual trip to find it, going through a world full of Gen-X pop culture references as well as bad guys for hire.

The Lost City:

You should know that action movies sometimes have a romantic side to them. But there aren’t many true rom-coms of this type. Thankfully, The Lost City demonstrates that thrilling travel and romantic films can coexist harmoniously.

In the 2022 movie, romance author Loretta as well as her hot book model Alan have to get out of the bush and stay alive. You might ask why they were in the wild.

Well, Loretta was taken by Fairfax, a rich man who is very interested in history and thinks she holds the key to discovering a valuable ancient gem. Watching Loretta and Alan struggle to stay alive and evade capture by bad guys is amusing.

The movie is also a lot of fun to watch; the story is silly and fun, which makes you think of old movies like Indiana Jones. You can also read our review of The Lost City if you need more proof.

Fantastic Voyage:

This very funny and crazy story is about a small group of researchers and specialists who go on a very risky mission. It was one of the biggest action hits of the 1960s.

They want to get themselves and a submarine as small as molecules so they can get inside the body of a great scientist and remove a blood clot that could kill him. There are, however, problems with the trip, such as Soviet spies and harmful creatures, as well as a race against time.

The movie’s story may be silly as well as centered on no science at all, but that doesn’t take away from how much fun it is to watch. Fantastic Voyage is based on the wonderful novels of Jules Verne and has exciting scenes as well as, for its time, great special effects.

The actors, such as Raquel Welch, Donald Pleasence, and Edmond O’Brien, make the fun and exciting mood even better by acting out their parts in a way that is very campy and funny.

Jumanji:

Who knew a board game might be both fun and scary? In the 1995 movie Jumanji, four people of different ages have to finish a magical board game with a jungle theme.

Wild animals like stampedes, deadly plants, and crazy shooters come to life in the game, where players, led by the famous Robin Williams, race to finish the game. Jumanji has plenty of scary, heart-pounding scenes for a kids’ movie.

Within the first ten minutes, we observe a child being forcefully pulled into a board game and remaining trapped there for 26 years. Everything in the game wants to kill you.

When the players roll the dice as well as lean forward to read Jumanji’s words, they’re scared because they don’t know what scary threat will come to life next. After many years, there were a series of secondary sequels, and a fourth Jumanji movie is reportedly in the works.

The Grey:

The movie is based on Ian MacKenzie Jeffers’s book Ghost Walker. John Ottway is an Alaskan marksman who works for an oil company and kills gray wolves that pose a threat to the drillers. On his last day of work, he sees a wolf chasing a driller and shoots it. He then listens to the wolf’s last breath.

Ottway writes a letter to his wife Ana that night, telling her about his plans to kill himself, but he doesn’t do it. The next day, he goes home with the workers, but the plane they’re on crashes because of a sudden storm.

You have to walk through the woods to stay alive. As Ottway and his friends walk toward society, they have to deal with dangerous injuries, the cold, and a pack of hungry gray wolves.

King Kong:

There is no doubt that the original King Kong is one of the greatest fantasy action movies ever made. King Kong is a famous movie that has had a big impact on pop culture as well as the movie business.

We’ve all seen the increasingly iffy remakes of King Kong movies, but not as many of the originals. You would have to be living under a rock not to know about the scene where King Kong holds the famous Fay Wray high above the Empire State Building. Who knew that the death of a big gorilla could make everyone cry?

Of course, both reviewers and moviegoers really like this movie. This movie is well-known, even though it’s in a different field, as it has a Metacritic score of 90/100 as well as a Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. What many people love most about this movie is that it doesn’t use any computer-generated images or fancy special effects.

At a time when technology wasn’t very advanced, making a fantasy journey that people all over the world were interested in was an accomplishment in and of itself. The great work of Merina C. Cooper as well as Ernest B. Schoedsack made this movie what it is today.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold:

For this live-action version of the beloved cartoon kids’ show, second-generation traveler Dora goes on an adventure alongside her cousin Diego, her monkey friend Boots, and her parents, who go missing while looking for a lost city full of wealth.

A fun, teen-oriented retelling of the popular show “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” was a fitting tribute that has plenty of funny, silly, and exciting moments that the whole family can enjoy.

Jurassic Park:

Most likely, if you were born in the 1990s, Jurassic Park by Steven Spielberg was your first action movie.

And the good news is that it’s still one of the best in its type, even though it came out decades ago. With its famous music and general air of wonder, Jurassic Park is one of the best movies ever made about finding new things and joining a new world.

A group of experts is asked to visit an additional island theme park. If you haven’t seen all of the Jurassic Park movies yet, watch them in this order. That being said, this isn’t Disneyland. Not at all. The theme park in question has genetically modified dinosaurs that have come to life and are now running wild.

The story is exciting; the characters have to deal with a dangerous environment, and there are many magical elements to enjoy. Families should be aware that Jurassic Park has a PG-13 rating for a reason, even though we think it’s not a scary movie.

The Goonies:

This cult-favorite family adventure from the 1980s has become even more popular over time and is now seen as an unforgettable classic in its genre. The story is about a group of kids whose parents are about to lose their homes in the “GoonDocks” neighborhood of Astoria, Oregon.

Rather than being sad, the friends set out on a journey to discover One Eyed Willie’s famous prize. You will have to go on a dangerous journey into caves and fight the Fratellis, a mean family of thieves who are also looking for wealth.

The young actors, like Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, and Corey Feldman, do a great job of making the characters of the kids who are desperate to grow up too quickly come to life.

The bad guys in Fratelli, who are played by Anne Ramsay, Joe Pantoliano, and Robert Davi, are also great. There are silly jokes, exciting adventures, and classic coming-of-age scenes in The Goonies. It’s a family movie with things that both kids and adults will enjoy.

Interstellar:

Chris Nolan’s sci-fi journey, Interstellar, is about travelers from a dying Earth who go through space to find a new world. But if that wasn’t scary enough, the movie is full of things that almost kill the main characters, such as huge waves and dishonest scientists.

Going through a black hole with the main character, Cooper, is an amazing and scary ride that will make your heart race. But it’s not enough to make our hearts beat fast.

The movie additionally seeks to break them, as we see Cooper go back in time and experience the sad events that started his story. When you add Hans Zimmer’s music, with its sounds leading up to a strong and furious finale, you have an exciting adventure.

Black Sea:

The Black Sea is a body of water located between Eastern Europe and Western Asia. Soon after losing his job as a rescue diver, Robinson, a former navy officer, puts together a group of jobless British as well as Russian sailors who don’t work well together for a dangerous task.

Their mission is to locate a sunken Nazi U-boat rumored to be carrying a substantial amount of gold. They travel to the Port of Sevastopol and purchase a Foxtrot-class submarine.

Robinson takes the group, which is a mix of British and Russian men, to search the depths of the Black Sea. He promises each man an equal share. They are able to find the gold that has sunk and save it from the U-boat.

Greed overpowers a group of people already divided by language and culture. On top of that, Robinson’s old bosses and the Russian Navy are both plotting against them.

The Incredibles:

Another movie that you might not have thought would be on this list, The Incredibles, is the best story ever. The Incredibles is a movie that involves tasks with a lot of risk, such as hiding enemy camps on warm islands and even weapons!

This is a different choice, but it is still one of the greatest family action movies. It’s not just a story for families; it’s about a family of warriors. What we love about his movie is that the kids save the adults. Violet and Dash start their brave adventure as they learn more about how strong they are.

We can’t forget about Jack-Jack and the famous Edna Mode, honey. The movie made the most money for both Pixar and Disney in November at the time it came out. With a score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, it made it into the top 20 highest-rated animated movies. This movie is fun for everyone, no matter their age.

Master And Commander:

“Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World” was a naval story set during the Napoleonic Wars. It is based on a series of historical books by Patrick O’Brian. The movie, like the books, follows the travels of Jack Aubrey, a captain in the Royal Navy, and Dr. Stephen Maturin, who works as his ship’s medic.

Captain Aubrey takes the HMS Surprise around Cape Horn and to the Galápagos Islands to escape from the French privateers. There, they have a lot of exciting experiences, such as encountering strange new species and fighting some unpleasant sailors.

The Mummy:

When exploring an old, empty city, a group of people come across an old body. You should see that action movie! You may have also been crazy about this adventure movie when you were a teenager.

There was just the right amount of action in The Mummy to get your friends to watch it alongside you. It was both eerily terrifying and irresistibly endearing, evoking a desire to swoon.

This ’90s version of our undead friend was one of the most famous, and it’s easy to see why. It has the 80s-style dramatic cheese that everyone loved, and the effects are still very powerful. Praise be to Brendan Fraser!

The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen:

Originating from German folk tales concerning a prince in the 18th century who tells an amazing story about everything he has done, John Neville, a veteran stage actor, plays the silly Baron, who ends up in a run-down city that the Turks are bombarding.

He attends a play based on his own stories, but he is dissatisfied with their interpretation, so he decides to alter them. The stories he makes up end up happening in real life. There are bets with sultans, fights with gods, as well as a trip to the moon in some of these made-up stories.

The 1943 Weimar film is the most well-known among the many movies made from these well-known fairy tales. Others might be more true to the book, but Gilliam’s picture is the only one that really captures the spirit of adventure and the imaginative scenery.

The movie had a lot of problems during production and cost a lot more than planned. Sadly, it did not do well at the box office. In more recent years, though, the movie has become much more well-known and is now seen as one of Gilliam’s best.

Gladiator:

Gladiator is one of the greatest action movies of all time, as well as one of the greatest films of the 2000s. It gives people a true look at the Roman Empire as well as a front-row seat to the famous gladiator fights.

As the main character, Maximus, walks into the Coliseum, he is amazed to see this modern wonder at its best. The fight scenes with the gladiators are bloody and epic. You never know what kind of bloody death is coming next.

And Commodus playing with the fates of the gladiators with his thumb is sure to make you bite your own thumb out of fear, both within the Coliseum as well as at home. Many people were surprised when a sequel to Gladiator was released earlier this year. The sequel to Gladiator is currently in the works.