There are 220,000 people watching on the Internet the problems of planes landing in London’s worst storm in years

The United Kingdom is suffering the effects of Storm Eunice, which has put the country on red alert, as it is due to one of the worst in the country in decades. Bringing with it extremely intense winds of unprecedented force, commercial aviation is one of the most affected activities, especially in difficult landing maneuvers.

And there is someone who is taking advantage of the situation to broadcast the difficulties experienced by planes to land at the most important airport in the capital of the British country, Heathrow. The thing is so impressive that the broadcast is being followed by more than 220,000 people live (although obviously it is a changing figure). This is the broadcast of the BIG JET channel:





The storm is getting so strong that it’s wreaking havoc, even on modern infrastructure like the O2 arena:

Pilots who are more heroes than ever before terrifying images





The broadcast is exciting, although perhaps it can be seen as morbid. The winds are so strong that there are certain movements of the planes that cause real panic. Those who manage to land do so with great difficulty, but at 12:11 (13:11 in Spain) you can see, for example, how an Airbus A-380 has not been able to land and you have had to climb again.

At 11:11 (12:11 in Spain) another plane can be seen wobbling and landing with huge problems, finally managing to land quite lopsided.





Practically every landing has many problems, and the biggest ones, the A-380s, seem to stop fighting against the wind. Even when they approach the ground, or when they touch it, your heart sinks, because the truth is that the video transmits maximum danger, as in this landing:





The most interesting thing about the broadcast is that the person who keeps the account is an expert in aviation and is commenting on “the play” as it happens. He speaks technically about landings, which makes him appreciate more when things go well and pilots dare to touch down.

As our colleagues at Magnet explained, in these cases the crab landing technique is used:





In these conditions, the “crab landing” technique is used, which consists of directing the nose of the plane towards the wind, this to counteract its force, since the wings remain level where one of them remains positioned with the track center line. During landing, both the aircraft and the landing gear are not aligned with the runway, which can confuse an inexperienced pilot, since when making contact with the runway, the position must be corrected immediately, since the risk of leaving the track and causing an accident.

