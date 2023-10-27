There Are 30 Great Bollywood Movies On Netflix:

India is a country with a lot of different cultures and traditions. Their movies show this in their dramas, romances, action scenes, as well as of course, the famous dance pieces. Several of the most exciting movies you’ll ever see are Indian ones, and many of them are very good but don’t get enough attention.

We have something unique for you if you like learning about other countries and want to go on an amazing journey. These are the best Hindi videos you can watch on Netflix within the U.S. They should meet all of your needs.

Have some pakoras ready, and get yourself ready to dive into the crazy world of Hindi movies with Netflix’s best Hindi flicks. India makes more movies each year than any other country within the world, as well as Netflix has made it easier than ever to watch many of them.

Mom:

The famous Sridevi plays the lead part in the exciting Indian movie “Mom,” which was directed by Ravi Udyawar. The story is about a high school teacher as well as stepmother named Devki, whose life falls apart when her niece Arya is raped by a group of men. Even though the case goes to court, justice is not done.

Because she is angry and hurt, Devki takes things into herself and wants to get revenge for Arya’s pain. She turns into a vengeful force and carefully plans and carries out a plan for bringing the criminals to justice.

The film explores deep themes of unshakable maternal love, unwavering perseverance, and the amazing lengths a mother will go to protect her child, taking viewers on an emotionally charged trip.

3 Idiots:

3 Idiots is a comedy-drama about coming of age that shows how the school system is flawed and the pressures that teens and young adults face right after finishing school.

In this case, it makes me wonder what the point of college is to learn things or just to get jobs? The movie is based on the novel Five Point Someone by Chetan Bhagat, who is one of the most famous Indian authors.

It’s about three young engineering students who get into a prestigious engineering college called the ICE after passing one of the toughest entrance exams in India. The three “idiots” go on a hard and funny trip as they try to deal with the stress of college, grow closer to each other, and keep up with their personal lives.

At the conclusion of the movie, there is a sweet message telling people that their happiness is what matters most, so follow their dreams instead of what everyone else is doing. 3 Idiots was one of those movies that will make you feel better, so put it on your list of movies to watch.

Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Gangubai Kathiawadi, a historical play by Alia Bhatt as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is about Ganga, whose boyfriend tricks her by telling her he can help her get an in movies. When she gets to Mumbai, her hopes of becoming an actor fall apart, and she is drawn into the world of deep politics as well as prostitution.

Bulbul:

This Netflix show set in the past is a slow-burning revenge story. It is about a girl named Bulbul who gets married to a rich Bengali man when she is still a child.

A close bond forms between her and her husband’s youngest brother, who is additionally a child. After many years, Bulbul’s husband finally loses his temper and beats her so badly that she can’t move.

While Bulbul is still healing from her wounds, her husband’s mentally ill twin brother rapes and kills her. She comes back to life, though, stronger and more sure of herself than ever.

She starts getting back at the bad guys and people who want to hurt other women and children one by one. People say, “Hell hath no fury such as a woman scorned,” and Bulbul shows you what they mean.

Sir:

As a first-time movie director, Rohena Gera sticks to the script with Sir (2018), which didn’t come out in theaters until November 2020 and on Netflix early in 2021. Sir is an important part of Indian film.

Ratna, played by Tillotama Shome, is a live-in housekeeper for Ashwin, who is from a middle-class family. Within India, where the movie is set, housemaids are normal, yet Ratna as well as Ashwin slowly fall in love with each other, which is socially unacceptable. This strange story never feels forced thanks to Gera’s writing and direction.

As Ashwin heals from a broken engagement as well as Ratna tells him regarding her late husband, their love grows naturally through sneaky looks and long periods of silence.

They also learn to trust each other. This makes a movie that is so soft and moving that it will remain alongside you for a long time after it’s over.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham:

Karan Johar directed the famous Bollywood movie “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” which is known for its fancy sets, memorable music, and large cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, as well as Kareena Kapoor.

This story is an emotional roller coaster about family relationships and social standards. It focuses on the Raichand family’s lavish lifestyle and how it falls apart because of pride and mistakes.

Love, suffering, and the final power of family ties are all beautifully shown in this movie. “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…” is still a great Bollywood movie that people all over the world love. It has exciting turns, touching moments, and high-class production values.

Doctor G:

Doctor G is a hilariously smart medical comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh, as well as Shefali Shah. Khurrana plays Uday Gupta, a medical student who wants to focus in orthopedics but starts his study in gynecology, a field controlled by women.

Doctor G finds both serious and funny times in Dr. Gupta’s schooling, which is full of chaos and confusion. Doctor G is a show for women that balances reality alongside comedy as well as a little romance. The story is based on real medical situations.

Bareilly Ki Barfi:

It was directed through Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Bareilly Ki Barfi didn’t have the best scripts, and the movie sometimes fell behind schedule. I stayed interested in the story because it was interesting and fun.

I really liked the comic parts, how the characters interacted with each other, and how the actors played their parts as a whole.

Ankahi Kahaniya:

In the city, three stories are linked as people look for love and ties in the world around them. Three different directors Abhishek Chaubey, Saket Chaudhary, as well as Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari made the different parts, which each look at love, hunger, connection, and loss in their own unique ways. In Ankahi Kahaniya, Abhishek Banerjee, Rinku Rajguru, as well as Delzad Hiwale play lead roles.

Andaz Apna Apna:

These two people, Amar and Prem, are very lazy and want to get rich without doing anything. When they hear that Raveena, a rich lady from London, is coming to town in search of a partner, they both want her hand in marriage and all the benefits that come with it.

During this quest, they are at times best friends and worst foes. On top of that, Raveena’s helper, questionable boss, and evil uncle are planning to kill her, and there are millions of rupees within diamonds at stake.

Drishyam:

“Drishyam” is a beautifully made Indian drama that is a copy of a movie from Malayalam. It will keep you interested from beginning to end.

The movie tells the story of a father who tries very hard to keep his family from learning that he is being accused of murdering the son of the Inspector General of the Goa Police. Even though the police keep looking at them and abuse them, the family is smart enough to get away from their attackers.

The story has a lot of exciting turns and changes that keep people upon the edge of their seats and making them snack on popcorn until the very end. “Drishyam” is a great movie that shows how storytelling and drama can work in Indian movies.

Queen:

Queen is a movie about women that takes place in a strict society. It’s all about giving women more power and showing how the Indian community’s attitude, which has usually been based on sexism, needs to change.

India is growing, yet most Indian women still don’t feel as free as women in other, more developed parts of the world. He breaks up with Rani, the main character, because she’s too “conservative” for him.

Her trip to Paris as well as Amsterdam is her first time going by herself, and she learns what it takes to be independent. She feels free, which is something she hadn’t really felt before. She thinks about how she wants to live her life near the end of the movie and decides to do it like a queen.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara:

Young adults in their 20s and 30s have time and energy to see the world. But do we ever quit our jobs? Do we ever just move and forget about everything?

“Seize the day, my friend!” is what this movie is all about. “Pehle is din ko poori tarah jiyo, challis ke bare mein sochna.” Zoya Akhtar ranks as one of the most talented actresses when it comes to talking in movies.

The scene where they are packing their bags at the beginning of the movie is one of the best examples of how well she directed. She told us about her characters through the way they packed their bags, without using speech.

Kaali Khuhi:

This scary Netflix original movie is about a town that seems to be haunted. Kaali Kuuhi is about a 10-year-old girl who has to fight a mean spirit that has plagued her town.

The spirit’s actions are complicated by the village’s dark past of killing girls as babies, but the girl still has a duty to maintain her family safe.

The movie’s stars are Shabana Azmi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Riva Arora, as well as Satyadeep Mishra. It was written and directed by Terrie Samundra also with David Walter Lech.

Billu:

This cute movie shows off the late, great star Irrfan Khan. Khan plays the title character, Billu, a country barber who says that Bollywood star Sahir Khan was his best friend as a child.

People in the village start to doubt Billu’s stories when Sahir comes to town for a movie shoot. What makes Director Priyadarshan’s warm comedy so good is that it makes you wonder if Billu and Sahir really know each other while also making you love the odd locals and Billu himself.