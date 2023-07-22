There Are 8 Barbie Themed Events In Chicago Where You Can Let Your Inner Barbie Girl Out:

Since the Barbie movie has finally come out, it seems like everyone is thinking about pink right now. Just type “Barbie movie” into Google right now and see what comes up.

We are looking forward to seeing Margot Robbie play the famous doll and wear a variety of doll-like clothes, Issa Rae rule as President Barbie, as well as Ryan Gosling do whatever funny thing he’s going to do as Ken.

Your Favorite Movie In Now In Theater, Book Your Ticket Now:

The long-awaited “Barbie” movie is finally within theaters, and some Wilmington moviegoers were in for a big treat when they went to see it.

Dozens of fans came to see the movie during the day, and they met a real-life “Ken as well as Barbie” at The Pointe Fourteen movie theater. They met to take pictures with people who liked the movie. They had blonde hair, stylish clothes, and a pink Corvette.

Dane Britt as well as Tela Alley dressed up for the movie as well-known figures. When fans saw the movie today, they planned to give them something extra. The couple said that they had the same amount of fun as the people who came to catch the movie.

This Summer Its Hard To Avoid Barbie:

This summer, it’s been hard to avoid Barbie as well as her pink brand, what with the movie with Margot Robbie as well as Ryan Gosling and the huge marketing efforts and goods.

“World of Barbie” is an interactive event that will be held in Santa Monica. Angelenos have been going there to take pictures, drink pink drinks, and reminisce.

But maybe you think that wearing a bright color to watch a movie isn’t enough so you want to add some other things to your movie watching?

Lucky for us, there are a lot of Chicago Barbie events going on during opening weekend and after. Here are just a few of the nearby choices you can choose from.

Malibu Barbie Café:

This Barbie pop-up at 324 S. Racine Ave. has been there for a while, getting people excited about the big doll-themed movie coming out this summer.

Now, the people in charge of Barbie are currently announcing that the duration of the pop-up has been extended by a month. This means that orders can be made until October 15, giving you even more time to enjoy your Barbie summer.

Enjoy treats such as Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, West Coast Wedge Salad, as well as Make Waves Avocado Toast that are based on Barbie. You can also take a selfie in a Barbie box and put on rollerblades like Ken.

Anyone can come, but kids must be at least 5 years old to skate. On bucketlisters.com, you can find the kids’ menu, the adult menu, and a way to make appointments.

Barbie Drag Brunches:

What might be better than drag queen Barbie and breakfast with mimosas? This Saturday at 11 a.m. at Joy District, 112 W. Hubbard St., within River North, there will be a Barbie Drag Brunch with Khloe Daniels, DJ Martin, as well as “a supersized cast of Chicago drag queens.”

It will be the most fun meal you have all week. Prices for brunch sets range from $60 to $100, and all of them come with unlimited mimosas. You can make arrangements by going to the Joy District website.

If you miss that one, you can go to The Unofficial Barbie Brunch upon the sixth of August at Simone’s at 960 West 18th St. in Pilsen. Drag artist Jasmine Phoenix will be there. Tickets are $15.

On the thirteenth of August at 11 a.m., legendary Lucy Stoole will host Untitled Supper Club’s Barbie Drag Brunch at 111 W. Kinzie Ave. Tickets are $20.

A Barbie Fashion And Drag Show:

Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m., Vintage Frills at 2846 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square/Avondale hosts a Barbie as well as Ken Fashion Show and a Barbie Drag Show.

Take a picture of yourself wearing a Barbie Box while sipping pink drinks whereas you look at the store’s old Barbie collection. Guests who wear their best pink outfits might receive “Best Outfit” and a retro version of their beloved doll. VIP tickets can be bought online for $20.

Barbie Bash Dueling Pianos:

Dueling pianos always provide a lot of fun because two piano players take orders and get the crowd to sing along with them. But on Saturday, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., The Original Mother’s at 26 W. Division St.

will have a Barbie Bash-themed Dueling Pianos show with songs from the movie’s music and more. There are no tickets needed, but it is best to make an appointment.

Barbie Trivia:

How well do you know about Barbie? Discover out at the Barbie Trivia Contest in Andersonville on Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Eli Tea Bar, 5507 N. Clark St.

Tuesday is usually quiz night at the tea bar, but this week it will be all about Barbie. If you want to know what kinds of questions will be asked, Eli will post them to Instagram 24 hours before the event.

There will be full rounds about the new movie, the background of Barbie, a picture round, and more. The most people on a team is six. On Eli Tea’s Facebook page, you may find out more.

Barbie Beach Party:

Gals That Brunch doesn’t want to miss out on all the Barbie fun. On July 30 at 1 p.m., there will be a potluck-style Barbie Beach Party at North Ave.

Beach, 1630 N. Lake Shore Dr., located in front of the Shore Club Chicago It sounds such as the perfect way to let out your inner Malibu Barbie. You need to make an appointment, which costs $5, and you can do so online.