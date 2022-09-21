There are Android apps that you don’t need, but they take up space: delete these without fear

We assure you that you will never miss these applications on your mobile, so if you run out of space, pull the trigger.

Years ago, between more phone space and the highest flat data rates, downloading apps has become so simple and fast that we don’t even think about it, but there are many that on Android end up take up space or disturb, more than anything else. We recently told you that closing apps by capon was not such a good idea, right? Today we are going to go to the other extreme to recommend which of them are worth it. uninstall from base.

Pre-installed apps or bloatware

If many Android users are looking for customization layers as basic as possible It is to avoid this kind of apps. It’s about the call bloatwarewhich does nothing but take up space, sometimes replying what Google’s own programs do, or simply offering very poor functionalities.

Our advice isn’t going to be to specifically get rid of the Samsung version of email, or the coloros clockbecause for tastes… but of course we encourage you to get rid of one of the two to have no duplicates. There are very light layers in this sense, like the already “defunct” OxygenOS or Pixel UI, but others like One UI or MIUI take the cake. You wouldn’t do wrong to take it into account for your next Android.

series tools

Years ago you needed an app to activate the flashlightanother to read QR codes, another to activate the reading mode, etc., but over time Android has been incorporating all these features and many more nativelyeither through quick adjustments or tools incorporated in other programs, such as the Google Lens in the camera.

On the other hand, installing this class of tools is not only redundant, but sometimes, either you pay (we repeat, for something you already have) or you take an application that it doesn’t just bury you in malwarebut can ask you to accept abusive permissions out of the blue.

Antivirus, accelerators, VPN…

For the umpteenth time: although on PC it may be more or less reasonable to pay for an antivirus, on Android it is not like that. The companies that develop them will always manage to put fear into your body and make you jump through hoops, but in the Google ecosystem, the management of apps and their permissions work very differently than on computers.

For this reason, antiviruses cannot do much and over time they have been taking the form of cache cleaners“boosters“performance boosters and tricks to enforce privacy, free VPN features… On the one hand, the performance enhancement features are very bogus and have little real to them, while if you want a real VPNyou will have to pay for it.

Using the phone in a conventional way, the most critical moment that you will face is when you try to download and install an apk manually. That is, downloading it from a page on your own and running it. However, for protect yourself from possible foolishness there will be Google Play Protect, which is always working even if you don’t know it.

Games or apps that you no longer use

We imagine that this idea is the first that came to your mind when you started running out of phone space, but just in case, we encourage you to do a manual review of everything you have installed. You will realize that it has been a year since you finished Hidden Folks and the entire Rusty Lake saga, that you have been since confinement without playing Among Usthat you still have the MOIA app installed since you went to Hamburg, that you left the gym but didn’t delete its app…

The solution is very obvious: turn everything on. what a soak, you will download them again! Now, maybe you want to consider not falling back into that kind of circumstantial installations, because on many occasions you have the same functionality that those apps offer you in web tools that will not take up space on your mobile.

Social networks that cross the line

This recommendation already gets into a very personal field, but we assure you that wherever you are, we have already been there. If we spend so much time on social media, it’s because how easy it is for us to enter. We do it as a reflex action, by compulsion, because we are poorly managed emotionally or, of course, because pure addiction. Getting rid of these apps will not only give you back space on your phone, but it will also give you back mental space. Test it. You live better.

