There are bosses thinking that their employees are at home, but they telecommute from a paradise: workers tell why they hide it

With the era of remote work, the so-called digital nomads have much more freedom than ever to live in remote paradises, with their European salaries and for companies based in cities such as London or Barcelona.

Vice has talked about this phenomenon and interviewed people who are hiding from their companies that they are living away from home, while their company begins to put pressure on him to return to the office. From Genbeta We also know of similar cases and have interviewed professionals from Spain that they have done something like that and to know their reasons and their strategies to avoid being caught and caught.

The pandemic brought us telecommuting. And many managers, with Elon Musk at the helm, want to take it away from us. Many workers are alleging compelling reasons to follow this trend: saving on fuel and other issues (although there are studies that believe that more is spent for other factors), energy consumption, reconciling work and family, saving time in displacements… but there are others who are postponing this moment because they live in paradises far from their cities and do not want to tell their companies.

We are going to learn how digital nomads carry out their tasks in front of an Asian beach (to say something) while their boss thinks they are in front of their PC at home in some European city or town. Y the tricks of the professionals to avoid telling your life.

Tips to avoid being discovered

Ángela works for a company in the Basque Country. This summer he spent two months between the Maldives and Indonesia. She is not pressured to return to the office since, if nothing changes, the agreement between the company and the worker was that she would telecommute. There are companies that know that if they want talent, they have to yield and offer conditions that the professional is interested in. Angela didn’t want to say that she was going to the other side of the world because she didn’t even know if they would let her do it and because, after all, it’s her private life.

“I never ran away, I did my duties just as I would in Spain,” he explains. Only that his schedule changed: from 3 in the afternoon onwards (here he starts at 9 in the morning and he says that this would be much more complicated if he went to America, since he would have to work at dawn) and he was afraid that his Company PCs could suffer an incident… how would you get it to the company to receive a new computer, following the protocol?

How did you manage to disguise yourself in meetings, so that no one could see that you were sweating when in reality you live in the north of Spain, which is not as hot as the Maldives? asked. She says that she never has video calls. All meetings are without video. Of course, if he was working from a beach and had a call, he would go somewhere closed to avoid noise: it could be the room of his accommodation or, if it was far away, it could be the car with which he moved from one place to another.

Best of all, Angela says, while she was in the Maldives diving in her spare time, her boss told her that he was in Maldives on vacation with that mission. Come on, they could have been found perfectly. Angela says that Bali is paradise for teleworking. “It is full”. Cafeterias and hotels are offices and afterworks can be held with people of different nationalities and varied professions.

In Vice speaks a guy named Daniel who lives in Chiangmai, Thailand and his bosses think he is in Birmingham, United Kingdom and for meetings he has problems: it is often night in one country when it is day in the other and many Sometimes it’s cold in Birmingham while he’s sweating in Thailand with a fan at his side cooling the temperature. Or when one of those noisy tropical night storms falls in the Asian country it also has a hard time hiding. Many times he checks if it also rains in Birmingham or not.

Reasons not to tell





In addition to privacy: why It should matter to a company if I am in Badajoz or if I am in Hanoi as long as I do my job?

Silvia says that she also hid her location from her company because she wanted to volunteer on a project that she loved. “I was self-employed, specifically false self-employed, I agreed with my company that I would spend time in another country covering the information there. As happens with many journalists, they send us to other countries without any type of protection or extra payment for that work. I accepted it because I was very interested but I was aware that my labor rights were being violated and that is why I took advantage,” explains Silvia.

Silvia’s boss wanted to send her to Buenos Aires to live sooner than they had agreed. She had just returned from Bogotá and she did not want to leave so soon. When they previously agreed on this collaboration, there was never any talk that the company could impose the dates. On the contrary, Silvia was interested in a project in Bulgaria to volunteer in her spare time. She alleged family problems to prolong her move to Argentina, but in reality she went to Bulgaria. He got up early (a lot, says Silvia) to do his professional tasks and have a lot of work done when his boss arrived at 9. Then she went to the project to volunteer and in the afternoons she finished her homework. It wasn’t that difficult because they weren’t on a platform chatting in real time and video calls were rare.

On one occasion, already in Buenos Aires, he decided to go to the north of the country for a few weeks. He did not notify her bosses in Spain because finally she was autonomous, although in practice they imposed schedules (not a salary or benefits according). It was carnival time, festive, and there was not much movement or important events planned in Buenos Aires.

He went to spend a few weeks with some friends in the north, very close to Bolivia, while maintaining his daily work duties. While there, her boss calls her: they had to send her to an event in the United States in a few days. The nearest international airport was thousands of kilometers away. She had to spend almost three days traveling by bus to get back to the big city on time because the flights were too expensive (and inaccessible) to connect.

Another case is Matt’s, this one picked up by Vice as Daniel’s. He wanted to stop paying the high housing prices in Manhattan, where he lived, and made the decision to move to Europe. His company agreed. Over time, wanted to apply for a visa to stay in the old continent because someone from America cannot legally stay here indefinitely if they don’t regulate it.

His company refused, arbitrarily. Since there were no compelling reasons for this denial, Matt lied. Cbought a flight, showed it to his boss, then canceled it and he remained living in Europe, concealing above all the light or darkness that surrounded him in meetings (so that the time difference would not be noticed). To hide his location, he used a VPN and it worked for him. A fellow Genbeta recounts that a friend recently asked him how to use a VPN to lie about her location and “it seems to have worked.”

Juan works in a public entity. And as happens in the entire sector, he has days a week in which he has the right to telework. However, he says that a few days ago they told him thatIf they decide to telework away from home, they have to inform the entity the one you work for. “In the agreement he does not put it and I think he is abusive,” says Juan, who is a lawyer.

Alfonso also cheats on his location. Although not to go to a remote paradise, but because the company forces him to live in the region where his headquarters are located, although he works telecommuting and he prefers to spend time in his hometown, some 300 kilometers away. “I don’t know if I can call remote to work at my mother’s house, it’s not that remote but I spend many seasons here and I don’t tell my company about it,” says Alfonso.

Los managers or managers also sin from this. Explains Sergio, head of a technology department in his company, who is often walking on the beach while he does his work. You only need a mobile because “it is what you have to do all the time meetings or indicate how to do something“, Sergio explains. Most of these telephone meetings are with clients and he does not lack the camera. If he needs a video call, he is already looking for a more appropriate place.

There are companies that say this is a problem





A survey conducted for the HR company Topia found that as many as 40% of HR professionals had recently discovered that employees worked outside of their home state or country, and that only 46% of male and female bosses were “very sure” that they knew where the majority of their workers were. Last year the figure was 60%.

In the same survey, 66 percent of the 1,500 full-time employees surveyed in the United States said they did not tell human resources all the dates they worked outside their state or country, and 94% said they believe they should be able to work wherever they want if their job is carried out.

From Topia they say that they are aware of the cases of some companies that have already proceeded to fire employees who refused to return home after the company found out they were working from abroad.