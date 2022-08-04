There are CS:GO manuals and books that are worth a fortune and give useless advice

Youtuber voo CSGO has shown that there are products for sale that lie or give bad information.

If you are a player of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or any competitive video game, surely you have looked for advice to improve on the internet or offline, either through guides or buying a book that claims to have all the answers for the title you have in hand.

It’s always good to have both free content and other paid products to have on hand when you need them, but you have to be careful with some of themas the voo CSGO content creator demonstrates in the YouTube video that you have at the top of the news.

In it, he assures that he has spent around $300 worth of CS:GO books and manuals that are for sale both in physical stores and in digital stores that we can all access, with the problem that they offer really useless advice to improve in the shooter or get closer to the levels of competitive players.

One seems copied directly from the internetFor example, in one of them they invite you to use a large television to play games, when a monitor will always be better for response time. In another book, they offer positioning that cannot be carried out in the game when we put them into practice or others that directly don’t work because they leave you exposed. One more gives absurd advice to win Dust2, and even an 80 dollar manual seems copied from the internet, since it invites us to see a gif that, obviously, cannot be reproduced in the pages of the book.

You can see more examples in the video, but what is clear is that when spending money on a book to improve your capabilities in multiplayer proposals you should be careful and check who has done it and the content it brings, more with the rise of free to play titles that have been released lately and have a high competitive component, as in the recent MultiVersus.

More about: Cs:go, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Books, Manuals and Tips.