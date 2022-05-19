There are doubts about the launch of GTA: The Trilogy on mobile phones, which has moved its date on iOS and Android

The compilation of GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas is now planned for fiscal year 2023.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, so the collection of Rockstar It only has to be released on mobile devices. It is something that Take-Two has scheduled, although players hope that the launch will not give as many problems as it has had on computers and consoles.

It is now scheduled for fiscal year 2023The versions for iOS and Android of this compilation of three installments of the GTA saga were scheduled for the first half of 2022 but, after the latest financial report, your date has changed establishing a wider arc. Now, the launch of GTA: The Trilogy appears marked for the fiscal year 2023, which ends in March of that same year, which raises doubts about its arrival.

The initial plans could be fulfilled if the title finally arrives this month or during June on mobile devices, but if not, we would be facing another delay leaving for the second half of 2022 or early 2023. We remember that this edition collects GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, three of the most important installments of the Rockstar franchise.

Despite the problems that we mentioned at the beginning of the news, according to Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two, the trilogy has done well commercially when released on home machines. However, it sure hasn’t worked the same. at image levelsince both critics and a good part of the public consider it one of the worst releases of 2021.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: GTA The Trilogy, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar, Delay, Release Date and GTA.