There are new telephone frauds in Spain on behalf of your bank or your gas company: this is how they manage to steal your data

Both the OSI (Internet Security Office) and the Civil Guard have warned of a new attack of the so-called vishing (phishing but via SMS). People receive a text message from the supposed customer service of their bank or a gas supplier company such as Iberdrola or Gas Natural.

#ALERT❗ Detected campaign of #vishing which impersonates the customer service services of some banks and gas and electricity providers by calling users. #NoPics, do not provide personal and bank information https://t.co/ofbHvTIAnC pic.twitter.com/0P988OMKJx – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) December 21, 2021

In the case of banks, the SMS explains that someone has accessed our account or our card and that they have charged them. Another option registered by the authorities is that SMS arrives requesting the customer for information about their digital signature.

In the case of gas and electricity providers, customers receive calls more than SMS SMS, according to the OSI. fraudulent calls are made with the aim of capturing our personal data.

You have to be careful because “It is not ruled out that they are calling users posing as any other service or company in order to deceive them and steal their personal and banking information “.

No customer service calls to ask for our data. If you receive a call in this regard, do not provide any. This new scam attempt would be taking place, mainly, over the phone.

Cybercriminals contact the victim by phone impersonating the bank’s customer service number (or the supplanted company) and they inform you that someone has accessed your account and / or card, or that you have been charged 950 euros (the amount may vary) that day on one of your cards. The client is asked to confirm whether he has carried out the operation. At other times, users are asked to confirm their digital signature details.

What can you do if you have already fallen for fraud?





All users who have received a call and have provided their personal data in these fraudulent communications, according to the indications of the scammer, they now have something to do to curb the consequences of fraud.

Contact your bank as soon as possible to stop any possible transaction that reaches you that is not the common ones you do every month. And report what happened to the State Security Forces (FCSE), collecting all the evidences and tests that you have (conversations, messages, emails, contact numbers, etc.).

Another tip: do egosurfing, that is, look for your name in search engines periodically to check if they have taken advantage of this situation to impersonate your identity in an Internet service or to carry out malicious actions in your name.

If, after having carried out a search for your name and other personal data in the search engine, you find something that you are not satisfied with or that is being offered unduly information about you, you can exercise your rights of access, rectification, opposition and deletion of the processing of your personal data. The Spanish Agency for Data Protection provides you with the guidelines so that you can exercise them.

Guidelines to avoid falling into the trap





Avoid being a victim of vishing fraud by following expert recommendations. They say from the OSI that you do not give any type of personal information to strangers who call you saying that they do so on behalf of your bank or gas or electricity company. If when talking to the person, they do not inspire confidence or doubts about their authenticity, cut off communication and contact your bank through official channels or with your service provider company to find out if what is happening is true.

In case of doubt, consult directly with the entity to inform them of what happened or with trusted third parties such as the State Security Forces (FCSE). If you need more information, you can call INCIBE’s Cybersecurity Help Line, 017, free and confidential, or contact through the WhatsApp (900 116 117) and Telegram (@ INCIBE017) chat channels.