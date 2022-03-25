“There are no adjectives”: the desolation of the Italian figures after being left out of the Qatar World Cup

Italy lost to North Macenonia and did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar (Reuters)

The Italian team fell against North Macedonia by 1 to 0 this Thursday in the playoff semifinals and was left out of the World Cup 2022, after an agonizing goal by the visitors in extra time in a match played in Palermo. the champion of Europe could not meet the objective and will see -again- the contest on television.

“There is a big disappointment, we played a good game where we certainly missed the goal. Something was missing. We made mistakes from September to today and we have paid for them, but I am proud of my teammates. We’re disappointed, we’re broken, we can’t find the adjectives”, declared Giorgio Chielliniteam captain to the microphones of the Rai. “We have to start again, now it is difficult to even comment. There will be a big gap, I hope that in the future we can start again as happened with the victory of the European Championship”.

Another of the great figures of the team is Marco Verrattiwho also did not hide his pain at the elimination: “It went wrong, and it’s hard to accept it. We have gone from the greatest joy of a few months ago with the victory of the European Championship to today. But I’m always proud of my teammates. Everyone knows they gave it their all, tonight was not enough. You have to ask questions, of course. We were stronger than Macedonia, we had to score and also immediately. Then the final goal was a nightmare, crazy.”

North Macenonia will play Portugal for the World Cup in Qatar (Reuters)

Italy He played better than his rival this Thursday and generated countless opportunities, so much so that he accumulated 20 shots during the 90 minutes, while Macedonia just two. But in football the one who scores the most goals wins and it was the visitor who inflated the net.

Jorginho, candidate for the last Golden Ball, also spoke after the elimination. The midfielder of Chelsea felt responsible as he missed two penalties against Italy in the group stage, one in Basel and one in Rome on time, in two games that ended in draws. If one of those duels had been a victory for those of Roberto Mancinitoday they would not have played the playoff and they would already have the ticket to Qatar.

“Honestly, it is difficult because we also have to look at reality, It hurts me when I think about the two missed penalties, I keep thinking about it and unfortunately I will think about it for the rest of my life. Not being able to help your team twice weighs heavily on you. Now it is said that you have to continue, but it hurts the same”, Said the anguished midfielder chosen as one of the best footballers of 2021.

Italy can’t seem to break the curse he was plunged into after winning the World Cup in Germany 2006. Since then she was eliminated twice in the first round, 2010 and 2014, and missed the following editions, 2018 and 2022. When it seemed that after the title of the European Championship in 2021 the Azzurri had finally abandoned its darkest stage, a new blow sinks it again.

