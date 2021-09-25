“There are pending issues”: David Faitelson celebrated the millionaire sanction to Liga MX and pointed out more irregularities

David Faitelson applauded the sanction that COFECE imposed on related entities in Liga MX for monopolistic practices (Photo: ESPN)

This Thursday, September 23, the Federal Economic Competition Commission (COFECE) released a series of economic sanctions totaling around MXN 177.6 million against the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF), 17 teams and eight individuals per promote monopolistic practices in national football. The decision was widely celebrated by David Faitelson, who noted that it is the beginning to investigate some other irregularities.

The controversial sports journalist said he was happy with the decision. Through your verified Twitter account, @Faitelson_ESPN noted that “I applaud the Federal Competition Commission for the historic sanction to Mexican soccer. Now, gentlemen, there are many pending issues. The next step could be timeshare or how the lower divisions have been swept away”.

With the participation in soccer of more entities with manifest economic interests, the irregularities have become an open secret that passes through the corridors of the federation and the clubs. One of those pointed out by the journalist is that of timeshare. As its name indicates, it is considered when an investor or group of entrepreneurs have control of more than one sports franchise.

Pachuca and León belong to the Pachuca Group (Photo: David Martínez Pelcastre / EFE)



This situation is also frowned upon by the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA). Even, in May 2020 the highest football authority worldwide sent a series of recommendations where requested to remove the timeshare from Liga MX, as well as returning the ascent and descent format, as stated by Yon de Luisa, president of the FMF.

“The comment that was made to us from FIFA is that you have to return to the ascent and descent. FIFA understands that this is timeless, but you have to go back to promotion and relegation (…) Timeshare has to end. These are the two issues that FIFA will be measuring for us in the medium and long term, ”he commented in an interview for Clear Brand on May 25, 2020.

The pandemic derived from the contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, as well as the measures implemented by the institutions have evidenced the shortcomings and economic difficulties in various sectors. However, the economic inconsistency of some soccer teams already existed before. It has been one of the factors that they push multi-owners to acquire soccer teams whose financial backing is not strong enough.

Atlas and Santos are operated by Orlegi Sports (Photo: Francisco Guasco / EFE)



On the other hand, timeshare encourages monopolistic practices in Mexican soccer. Currently, the two most prominent groups with timeshare teams in various divisions are Orlegi Sports, entity that operates and owns the Club Santos Laguna and Atlas, in Liga MX, as well as Tampico Madero in the Expansion League. The Pachuca Group, meanwhile, has the Tuzos and the Club León FC.

Another issue that can be investigated among the actors involved in Mexican soccer is the money laundering. For this purpose, in September 2020, the Liga MX requested the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) of the Ministry of Finance, chaired by Santiago Nieto Castillo, his support to detect and avoid problems of this nature between each of the participating clubs.

“They have asked us for our support to review some legal entities, companies related to soccer teams. We are in collaboration with them. I cannot give data due to the secrecy of the investigations, since in this particular case no complaints have been filed ”, declared Nieto Castillo after having signed the cooperation agreement between the institutions.

