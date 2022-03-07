There are people paying for houses on Airbnb in Ukraine. They do it to send money, not for tourism

Beth is a Canadian artist living in Mexico and just booked several nights to stay in an Airbnb house in the Ukrainian city of Odessa, the third largest in the country and which awaits a possible attack by Russian troops by sea in the next few hours.

It’s not that Beth wants to risk her life traveling to a country at war or that she’s drawn to so-called “ghoulish tourism” or “sleazy tourism.” Simply, the resident in Mexico City looking to help a family earn an income in full war.

Because it is well known that wars plunge countries and their citizens into deep economic crises.

Also, like many other companies, Airbnb has already positioned itself and it has closed its operations in Russia and Belarus, which clearly affects the country’s economy and its citizens (a citizenry that is also prohibited from protesting against this war, as we have seen, although many people have risen up against Putin).

A wave of solidarity using technology





As a form of solidarity, people from all over the world have devised this new way of financially helping those who have intend to stay or are stuck in the country due to the conflict.

With this, there are Twitter users who are asking Airbnb to lower their rates, which usually range between 3% and 15%, so that the Ukrainian hosts receive all the proceeds. And, following the requests, an Airbnb spokesperson said it would waive fees in the country: “Airbnb is also waiving all guest and host fees on all bookings in Ukraine at this time.”

Of course, looking at Airbnb not a very famous platform in Ukraine outside of major cities of the country, as you can see on the map and the offer there is. It would be interesting if citizens from all over the country, especially from the areas most affected by the war, knew that they have this possibility of receiving international aid and listed their houses and rooms on Airbnb.