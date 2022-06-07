There are people reproducing Spanish cities in detail in ‘Cities: Skylines’. and it’s spectacular

With ups and downs, just like the best relationships, we all love our city. One thing, however, is to brag about the municipality in which you grew up or in which you live and another to invest hours and hours of work in reproducing exact virtual simulations —or almost— with the help of Cities: Skylines, the popular game that allows you to build cities from scratch, fictitious or copied from reality.

Perhaps it tires you just thinking about it, but there are those who have sat for hours, days, weeks and even entire months in front of their computer screen to shape copies of parts of Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga, A Coruña or Palma de Mallorca , among other cities. The result, spectacular, we can enjoy through the images and videos that its authors have uploaded to YouTube.

One of the most recent examples in Spain is left by the City Builder account. Using the Colossal Order simulator, he has recreated some details of the center of Madrid, including Plaza de España, Nuevos Ministerios or the layout of the M-30 ring road. It has even reproduced the Barajas airport runways using the simulator Cities: Skylines Airports.

The most striking thing about his work: the incredible level of detail of the street map of the capital

Madrid | City Builder

Madrid | City Builder

Madrid | City Builder

Madrid. Kari Lopez

Madrid. Kari Lopez

Another example is A Coruña. The Funchenstein YouTube channel includes a video in which it shows a recreation of the Galician city, with details of its maritime façade and old town.

A Coruña | funchenstein

A Coruña | funchenstein

A Coruña | funchenstein

“A Coruña A Nova is an attempt to recreate the city of A Coruña. Due to restrictions in the game and the lack of accurate buildings, this recreation will never be 100%, but I will always do my best to make it look as much like the eral city as possible, ”explains the author on his channel.

On YouTube there are also projects with virtual copies of other parts of the Spanish geography, such as El Palmeral de Málaga, highway and rail access to Vigo and parts of Palma de Mallorca, Valencia or Barcelona, ​​with different attempts and surprising results.

Barcelona | POINTED PC

Barcelona | POINTED PC

Barcelona | POINTED PC

Barcelona | POINTED PC

Barcelona | POINTED PC

The desire to recreate cities with Cities: Skylines It is not exclusive to Spain. The game has also been used to reproduce places like Hong Kong, Istanbul, Birmingham, Buenos Aires, Sydney or Athens. On Steam you can even find a video based on Gibraltar.

Some have even gone further and used it to propose road improvements.

Super deals available today

Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice control

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD Streaming Device

Xiaomi Mi WiFi Range Extender Pro Repeater

Xiaomi MI WiFi Repeater Range Extender Pro*300mbps Repeater*up to 64 devices*Two powerful external antennas*Plug and play

Xiaomi Portable Air Pump 1S