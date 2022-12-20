There are people spending a lot of money to get AI avatars on Lensa. You can do it for free and just as well with this tool

During the last months we have seen how the generation of images through artificial intelligence has had a great impact. Users have been experimenting with tools like DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion, or Midjourney, among others, thus generating all kinds of photographs from the text description of the desired image.

This has been thanks to OpenAI’s GPT-3 language models, or Stable Diffusion’s, by the Stability AI team, and other collaborating studies. And it is that the precision of its models has allowed the development of tools that, with a good use of them, They allow us to generate amazing images of any element that we have in our heads. In addition, there are those who use these tools to generate amazing avatars, being able to put these images as profile photos on networks.

One of the applications that has had the most recognition when it comes to being able to generate avatars to add them as a profile image has been Lensa. This application is having great success among the public, especially for its precision and ease of creating the images, since all you have to do is upload between 10 and 20 images of yourself to generate avatars in multiple styles. The app is paid, although today we are going to show you a completely free method, and that allows you to train an AI with our images to obtain avatars of all kinds.

How to enter an AI with your own images

The language model that we are going to use is that of Stable Diffusion, and through the Dreambooth technique, we will be able to train this AI to add ourselves as a “concept”. In this way, when we ask you to make images of us, with a detailed description, the AI ​​will process the given information and show us the images that we have requested.

The procedure is much easier thanks to the help of DotCSV, a content creator who has created a document that is very easy to use and to use and run in the Google Collab tool. And it is that by entering this link, you just have to follow and execute the steps that appear in each tab. We summarize it below.

First of all, make sure you have a Google account, which your Google Drive has at least 4 GB of free storageand that you have an account on Hugging Face.





Once the Hugging Face account is created, press the icon of your profile that is in the upper right corner, and go to “Settings”. Once here, in the side menu we select “Access Tokens”, and we create a token with the name that we want. Of course, make sure to select “Write” instead of “Read”, in order to be able to modify the Stable Diffusion model and train it with our face. Then, remember to copy the token to a safe place, since you will need it later.

In addition to this, you also need to select the images that you are going to use to train the AI. Keep in mind that the more you upload and the more varied they are, the better. In this case We recommend uploading between 15 and 20 images, with different backgrounds and clothes, and full length, half length and portrait. In this way we will help the AI ​​to understand that we are one more “concept” in its database, and not an individual image.

Once you have them, we will avoid the possible distortion of the images generated by the AI passing them all at a resolution of 512 x 512 pixels. For this you can use any image editing program.

After performing these steps, we now go to the DotCSV Google Collab document. Already in the interface, we select “Runtime environment” and “Change type of execution environment” and we make sure that the option of “GPU”. If she was like this by default, we leave her as is. Then, we click on the “Play” button from step 1. Here Google Collab will assign us a graphics card remotely, so we don’t have to use the local resources of our PC.





When the process is finished and we have the green tick, we continue with step 1. Here it is enough to link our Google Drive account pressing the “play” button. After that, we continue with step 2, where we just execute it and it will download the libraries necessary for the process.

In step 3, we display the option, and where it says “Huggingface_Token” We add the token that the Hugging Face website generated for us. Once this is done, we leave the other options as they are and press the “play” button.

Once we are in step 4, we must select the parameters to configure the training of the AI. If we want to obtain images of ourselves, the training subject has to be “Character”. However, we can choose between other types, depending on whether we want it to generate objects, animals, or other elements. Furthermore, in Subject_Type we will leave “person” in case we want to get our avatars.

The “Instance_Name” step is important, since we must put a name that the AI ​​does not confuse it with another character. In this way, you can refer to yourself through the nickname that you use in networks or similar. But yes, try to avoid full names, since it can make the AI ​​confuse with another person or celebrity (in case it matches).

When you have completed step 4 with all the details, we press the “Play” button and below in the same step a box will appear in which we can upload the images. Here we select the photos that we have ready (with 512 x 512 resolution) and upload them to the tool. When the process is complete, the green tick will appear in step 4.





Step 5 will try to find AI generated images that match the uploaded models. In this way, if you have uploaded images of yourself, the recommended dataset that we should use is that of person_ddim, so we select it and click on the “play” icon. When the process is finished, all that remains is to go to step 6, where here we just have to press the “play” button and the AI ​​training will begin.

The process will take around half an hour or 45 minutes, depending on the traffic of Google Collab and the graphics card assigned to us. When I finish, We will already have our AI model trained so that it generates images of ourselves.

We will have the file with the loaded model in our Google Drive in CKPT format. As an optional step, we can generate an interface from that model and generate the images from the GPU provided by Google Collab. This is achieved in step 7, where we just have to press “play” and wait for the process to finish.





When finished, it will generate a link in which we must select and It will take us to the graphical interface where we can enter the text to describe our image. Let’s remember that, if we want the AI ​​to generate an image of us in a certain style, we must start with something like “A photograph of [nombre dado]…”. The name is the one we gave it in “Instance_Name” so that the AI ​​would recognize us.





To generate the image, we simply introduce the description with the name of our token and the style (the more detailed, and with more references to artists and artistic style, the better) and click on “Generate”. It is also recommended to increase the steps to 50, for greater detail and precision. As an example, you can use a description like the following:

full length photo of [nombre] as a warrior, highly detailed, 4 k, hdr, smooth, sharp focus, high resolution, award – winning photo

If you have done all the steps correctly, you can now use the tool to generate images. Note that every image you generate is automatically saved to your Google Drive folder, so you have to be careful with storage. However, if you want to run the tool locally and have a decent graphics card for it, you can download this interface and load your CKPT model from Google Drive into it. To load the model, simply copy the CKPT file into the Data > Models folder of the program.