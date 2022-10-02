There are people who have two jobs and who hide it: the reasons for it and what it means for the contribution

The job is changing in its ways. Above all, with the digital revolution and with teleworking that a pandemic brought us en masse, making us understand that it is a very viable possibility, new ways of carrying out our work are coming.

We may do them from anywhere in the world (even if your company doesn’t know it); people doing the bare minimum with silent resignation due to discontent with their company or superiors; more efficient ways of working that don’t force employees to spend time commuting; new ways to combine personal life with work; or new forms of control by the company.

Well, today we are going to analyze another trend: people who decide to have an extra job without their main company knowing about it. A person overworks himself to improve his economic situation, but he can drag many hours a day in front of the PC. There are people who decide to do that because they are much more efficient than their peers in the office and finish their tasks sooner, only to see dead hours later that they want to take advantage of.

This is the case of Elena (false name to preserve her privacy) who explains that when she started doing this, “I realized that if I slowed down at the agency nothing was going to happen, because there were a lot of people slower than me, so I started doing my freelance work during the day, without the boss finding out, of course”.

Over time, Elena ended up telling her boss that she offered services that her company did not provide in her free time, although this is not true, because she also does so during office hours. She did it because she lives in a small region where people know each other. Their motivation for overemployment is to earn more money in your “low-paying” industry.

A trend that has increased





It is the trend in English known as overemployed (“overemployed”) and consists of having at least two simultaneous jobs without their employers knowing. On Reddit there is a section dedicated to this and where users share ways to carry out this practice in the best way so as not to be discovered.

Carla explains that “in digital marketing it is very common for an employee to have things apart from their working day” and explains that in the interviews it is said that they have their website, their own clients and others. According to her, “there is permissiveness with that as long as the person is transparent and does not do anything external during their working hours.” But she had a colleague who did his homework during the company’s work hours.

“One day, by mistake, when sending an email to Human Resources got the wrong attachment and sent an invoice created from your company device to charge for SEO tasks to an external company”. Of course, they did not fire him because there were few SEO content experts in the market at that time.

Officials who create their companies

Another form of overemployment is people working for someone else’s company while creating their own. An anonymous source linked to labor advice explains that this is something that has happened, especially since the pandemic, in civil servants: “they invoice as self-employed. But not them, because being civil servants they cannot do it. They normally do it through their spouse , that they even discharge on purpose for that”.

This is the case of Jorge (false name), who has been a Civil Guard since he was very young and a few years ago he began to realize that he is a very creative person who wants to do artistic things and that in his work he has no option to do so. Leaving it does not arise because giving up a good and fixed salary every month for doing their jobs that are really quiet, it is not a good option. But he has created his own company.

He began creating it, in fact, from a “little box” where he had to open and close an access to his companions. There she had to spend her 40-hour work week with very little to do: open and close the door for her colleagues to access a room. She took her iPad, looked at things on the Internet, read, and started developing her business idea. As she does not have the right to have a second job, she began by registering her sister in Social Security, but shortly after she started working and it did not compensate her for being a moonlighter, in the face of the IRPF refund.

How to bill

Now it is Jorge’s partner who invoices, juggling so that his job and this other one do not affect him much in his extra tax payment. And Jorge continues to pick up orders and communicate with customers in his off hours from work. Fernando Zaplana, director of Decyde, a labor consultancy, explains that “when a third party bills for you, it is usually because there is something irregular. Or because your income level would bring an income statement in which the Treasury would give you a good stick.” Someone who Simultaneous two jobs hidden from your companies and exceed the contribution limit you’ll be overpaying for your Social Security, but you’ll be making it up to yourself.

According to the law, being a civil servant and becoming self-employed is compatible, as long as the established requirements are met and the so-called acknowledgment of compatibility is requested. And the requirements and exceptions are few.

The more traditional moonlighting, such as working from Monday to Friday in an office and on weekends in a restaurant, does not present problems beyond fatigue. Of course, exceed the maximum contribution limit, estimated at 4,139.40 euros per month. “If someone exceeds that limit, they have to notify the companies that have hired them, because both that person and the companies are overpaying Social Security. It is not very common, but it should be notified to avoid overcharging,” explains Fernando.

For Zaplana, if a person works by objectives instead of by hours, and fulfills them well, they should not have a problem and the company might be open to this happening. Now, if we take into account the labor presenteeism that drags us along, it is still too surreal to think that this can be accepted.