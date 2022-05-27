There are reasons to be excited about the return of Hunter x Hunter, a manga that needs more and better games

If you don’t know Hunter x Hunter and you like good action shonen, it’s already taking time to discover it. With the announcement of the publication of new episodes by its author, it is time to remember why we need a good video game of this manga to come out.

Hunter x Hunter is a shonen fantastic, fresh and funny. It began its publication in 2004, in that sweet time of the late 90s and early 2000s when so much good stuff hit our shelves. In fact, Yoshihiro Togashi’s work has many points in common with One Piece and Naruto. There are adventures, there is something very similar to the haki or life force of the pirates, and also an element similar to the sharingan of the ninjas. But if something differentiates these three productions, it is that Hunter x Hunter does not mess around with nonsense, here people die without stopping. From the first chapters, the blood flows in spurts. And it’s not like this is a seinen or a dark manga. Gon, its protagonist, has the same sweet and kind look as Goku or Naruto, and the general tone is not particularly crude during the first arcs, but the fights usually end violently. And that’s pretty cool.

Hunter x Hunter is excellent for several reasons. Unlike One Piece, for example, neither the drawing is so striking nor is there a political or social background that impacts. There is no deep message, and that’s not bad. For us to understand each other, the atmosphere and tone are more reminiscent of Las Aventuras de Fly. In fact, there is a key similarity between Hunter x Hunter and Riku Sanjo and Koji Inada’s terrific manga: how the villains are treated. They are not just bad guys who die and that’s it, but they are sometimes companions, they have clear motivations and they even make you want them. This is achieved thanks to the fact that the heroes of the adventure are not little sisters of charity either, and when they have to tear someone’s heart out with their hands, they do it.

That is to say, their characters work very well, both the good ones and the bad ones, but also their fights. Don’t worry, I won’t do any spoilers., just commenting that there are good choreographies, that the powers are focused and explained, and that the source of everyone’s strength, the Nen, is quite well contextualized… although sometimes it gets out of hand as usual. With these ingredients you can make wonderful video games, right? Well, however, we still don’t have any that stand out from this license. The same thing happens to him that happens to One Piece, there is a lot but not too drinkable. I wish all licenses had the luck of Dragon Ball and his Dragon Ball FighterZ or Naruto and his Ninja Storm.

In search of the best Hunter x Hunter video game

It’s not that Hunter x Hunter doesn’t have video games, but very few have left Japan. And it is not that they have had much repercussion around here since their anime did not devastate our lands. For a work to become popular, not only does the manga need to be great, it needs its anime to be a success. In any case, let’s not be discouraged, there are interesting titles that can be found in English; it’s something. I recommend you Hunter × Hunter: Altar of Dragon Vein. It’s a very nice PS2 RPG that retraces the events of the manga; but we need more and, above all, more current, so what kind of video game would we prefer?

I would start with a one on one or three on three fighting game from Arc System WorksPersonally, I would start with what may seem simpler and more affordable for everyone: a one-on-one or three-on-three fighting game developed by Arc System Works. I would say that CyberConnect2 could do it too, but honestly, after the cold water jug ​​that was its Kimetsu no Yaiba-based title, I’d rather not. Of course, this title would have to be closer in gameplay to Guilty Gear Strive than to Dragon Ball FighterZ. In addition to the fighting, I would add the story of the series told in visual novel style, with decisions and fights in the middle. This would be an excellent way to introduce the work in the West today. The fight is in a very good moment.

Once this video game had triumphed, it would be time to get serious. I would give the license to Gust, the authors of the RPG Atelier saga. They didn’t do a bad job with Fairy Tale. Things like the structure of the combats or missions failed, but they are getting it right with Ryza and also with Blue Reflection. With some budget and with a Spanish translation, could be the license with which the study achieved the fame and recognition it deserves. One thing that I did like about his Fairy Tale is the number of plot arcs that the video game included, in addition to having a fairly generous post-game. Their characters were also very well recreated. And to finish this round of requests, I would like a beat’em up edited by Dotemu and developed by them and their network of creative studios. I would love to play on Switch with two other friends to a title of me against the neighborhood, traveling the world of Hunter x Hunter and delivering cakes left and right. Imagine the style of Street of Rage 4 with these characters.

For now we can only enjoy the manga

While we wait for this dream to come true, we only have one thing left, something that I started doing yesterday: reread the manga and give the anime a revision. The play starts off a bit slow, but starts off fast. In addition, it has enough plot twists to keep you hooked. Hunter x Hunter seems like a light work, but it knows how to show its teeth when you least expect it. The perfect thing will be to review its 390 chapters to be ready at the time those new six are published and, hopefully, they mean the beginning of the resurrection of this wonderful work.

