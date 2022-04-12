There are so many scams with pets that Google has waged a legal war against these scams: they already account for 35% of the total

Online scams have grown considerably in recent years. However, there is one type that is starting to gain prominence recently: scams when wanting to buy a pet. Google has detected the increase in this problem and has published an entry on its official blog explaining how it is combating it.

The example for which Google has wanted to take legal action is that of a network of fraudulent websites claiming to sell puppy dogstaking advantage of people during the pandemic.

Scams when buying pets, a situation that is growing more and more

Raising public awareness can be a good idea to make people aware of how criminals can manage to scam people online. However, taking legal action for those cases that are somewhat more serious or that differ most from the typical ones is also quite an effective tool for establishing legal precedentor at least that’s what Google claims.

The company comments that every day they get rid of more than 100 million fraudulent emails before they even reach users. However, the case that they have mentioned through their official blog is very different, although the tactics are very similar.

Being a scam with an elderly user target, the victims were more likely to fall for the deception

According to Google, the company has unmasked a network of web pages that tried to defraud users by selling pets, specifically basset hound puppies, with false photographs and testimonials from other clients. Criminals took advantage of users in times of pandemic, where getting a pet was more complicated due to the difficult situation.

Being a scam with an elderly user target, the victims were more likely to fall for it, and for this reason, Google decided to take legal action. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) ​​ensures that pet scams currently account for 35% of the total of the scams that occur on the Internet.

To make people aware of these types of scams, Google has made a series of recommendationsThese include always seeing the pet in person, using verified payment methods, or using their Google Lens tool to perform a reverse search on the pet’s image.