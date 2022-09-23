There are still people who use floppy disks, and this man is the last distributor

You will not believe the number of industries that are still using this format in the middle of 2022.

Now almost everything is distributed digitally, but decades ago what broke corduroy were floppy disks(that storage media that had room for up to a whopping 1,44 MB in its most common size) and believe it or not, there are industries that still they stand despite using them, and that there are already alternatives such as pen drives, blu-ray and, above all, SSDs. For all those industries there a single distributorFloppydisk.com, which still clings to this old format.

“20 years ago I was in the floppy disk duplicating business“, remembers Tom Persky, owner of the portal: “I never imagined that one day I would sell them new”. That is because at the time, in 1990the art of duplicating them was “how to print money“. The jump was quite organic, because when the last floppy was made, Persky was there to get hold of it… and with as many millions of them “to keep the passion alive”.

That is why today it is known as “last man standing in the floppy disk business.” We read about it in The Register, in an article about a book called Floppy Disk Fever: The Curious Afterlives of a Flexible Medium, in which both Persky and other artists and outdated lovers of storage media look back to assess it. Apparently a lot of people ask that “last man” why do you keep selling themand often jokes: “I forgot to get out of business.”

Veteran gossip aside, the surprising thing is that his business is still going from strength to strength, and today they continue to selling many floppy disks. For example, there are lots of computers and devices in the world’s healthcare systems that need them. Apparently the embroidery machines, also; and Persky assures that “possibly half of the world’s air fleets they are 20 years old, and their aircraft systems still use floppy disks.” Please remember that until 2019 the US defense force was still using floppy disks for its nuclear arsenals…

This gives reason to reflect on the conceptual resistance of the format, although it must be kept in mind that they remained in a tope de 250 Mb capacity, were easy to damage due to their flexible nature, and read and write speeds they would become desperate compared to the current standard. No… Perhaps what resists the most is our nostalgia and the problems of the oldest computerized systems to update.

It is clear that the time has come Tom Persky’s business will have to closebut it is he himself who recognizes that this moment will come in about four years. But when someday the world’s governments and military services set about upgrading your computer systems, who will miss the floppy disk? If you want to feed the nostalgia that you will have now, stop by this juicy piece of the companion The Fund that talks about the mystery of floppy disk 22 of Monkey Island…

Image | sj in Unsplash

