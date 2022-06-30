There are teenagers on Discord making money creating malware and spreading it: this is how groups work

There are groups on Discord created to attract teenagers who want to earn some money for their expenses. And to get a few euros they have to spread malware. The group attracts young people and gives them access to tools to create malware “easily”.

In some cases, people have to pay for access to the malware build tool to join the group, and in others they can become members of the group, where they are offers the tool for a fee of 5 to 25 euros.

One of the malware build tools, for example, allows users to compile malware with different capabilities to steal passwords, cookies, and disable antivirus and Internet access. From what Avast has discovered, this community uses dedicated Discord servers as a discussion forum and place of sale to spread malware families such as “Lunar”, “Snatch” or “Rift”, which follow the trend of malware as a service (as a Service).

Ideas to hack school





Other revelations from people who have infiltrated these groups have discovered children and adolescents talking about the possibility of hacking their schools or some of their teachers. They also mentioned their fathers and mothers as possible targets.

In a Discord group focused on selling “Lunar,”there were more than 1,500 users, of which about 60-100 had a “client” role, that is, they paid for the kit to create malware. The prices of malware construction tools differ depending on the type of tool and the duration of access to this kit.

Then to get money, what these young people do is through ransomware or data hijacking, cryptocurrency mining and the sale of user data that they have managed to steal.