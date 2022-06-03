There are those who are earning $18,000 a month uploading podcasts to Spotify. And they don’t say a word

Nowadays it is quite fashionable to create a homemade podcast, and also to listen to your favorite podcasts on the different platforms that are available. this great boom that has been caused, has increased the income generated with these reproductions, but some creators are taking advantage of it to be able to make money with different ideas: play white noise. And while this may sound silly, these creators are making $18,000 a month.

The vast majority of users play podcasts related to politics, mystery or lifestyle on a daily basis. But in addition to these issues that may be the most visible, there is a part of consumers who require a calm environment and stop listening to the news or people constantly talking. This makes fact that white noise programs emerge that appear on the most listened to lists on Spotify or Apple Podcast.

Independent artists are still in control

At present, the main podcast distributors have still remained on the sidelines of this type of content that seeks the tranquility of the listeners. That is why only you can find independent creators who are creating white noise podcasts for their listeners. Although, it is still a mystery how this type of market works, since as reported by Bloomberg itself, most creators do not want to express their opinion about this fact.

Those who have agreed to give information affirm that they are making a lot of money from the views of this type of podcast in which only white noise is heard. This means that there is some criticism behind it, stating that money is being earned without there being a job behind it if it is compared to other podcasts on a specific topic and they have a great preparation.





From Bloomberg they have been able to contact Moore, who is a really well-known podcast in this case. It stands out that it has a team behind it, with five employees and a contractor. It even shows what it generates, which is $12.25 per thousand listens, which translates to $612 a day, and $18,375 a month. This is something that comes only from Anchor and with announcements in advance. Simultaneously, it also has a premium plan with no ads for other income.

Other creators claim that in some cases they are embarrassed to say how much money they are making at the moment, for the little work it can take. Although, some people have bet fully on this world and have even left their previous jobs. Undoubtedly, this will be a phenomenon that will be studied by many and also criticized.

We must be very attentive to everything that is coming in the coming months. Amazon is currently banking on podcasts that are related to relaxation and wellness. This suggests that both Spotify and Apple Podcast may also integrate it into their subscription programs.