There are those who believe that the future of work depends on not even your boss knowing your name (and they have created this bulletin board)

“Do not reveal your identity to get a job. Using your legal identity at work is unnecessary and puts your security and privacy at risk: soon, most of the work will be done under a pseudonym. In fact, it’s already happening.” That’s what the front page of a recently presented website holds in the two big shop windows of the ‘tech’ world (HackerNews and ProductHunt).





The name of this platform is Anonfriendly, and it consists of a job notice board with a very particular focus: it focuses on jobs that allow you to work anonymously.

Its author, only known as 0XPerson (how not), is based on the concept of ‘pseudonymous economics’ promoted by entrepreneur and investor Balaji Srinivasanwho in addition to being the first chief technology officer of Coinbase, is a well-known defender of libertarianism (like Peter Thiel, ex-founder of PayPal and ex-advisor to Trump).

He promotes pseudonymity (one of his conferences on the matter is linked on the Anonfriendly cover itself) as a mode of interaction in the current Information Age, understood as the maintenance of pseudonyms “that maintain their own reputation and metadata across different interactions”as opposed to anonymity “which is not persistent at all”.

From his point of view, it is preferable to bet on pseudonymity, based on fully functional identities, than to promote “naive appeals” for people to see beyond an individual’s gender or raceor to prevent them from canceling or discriminating online.

But how does this pseudonymity work in terms of payroll and Social Security?

The first question from HackerNews readers is an obvious one: “‘Pseudonym’ does it mean that Employers agree to make use of their alternate identity when engaging with the public, in the same way that book publishers could? Or are we talking about something different?”.

“Are not employers in most jurisdictions required to verify employment eligibility [del empleado] already report your income [a Hacienda]? […] How can you provide me with health insurance and other government benefits? For the purposes of any official business, am I listed as a technically unemployed individual?

Another reader pointed out, however, that said approach sinned of a certain US-centrism (apart from the fact that similar objections could be raised in Europe as well):

“Your questions are very focused on the United States. What if the company does not even have a presence in that country? I understand this as “you work, we pay you, each of us manages the legal aspects of our respective countries”.

Then, the founder of Anonfriendly intervened to state that, from his point of view, the ‘anonymity-friendly’ condition is not exposed to an exact definition, but constitutes a spectrum:

“Companies may offer various degrees of it, some will allow you to work under a pseudonym, [y que sólo] certain staff (such as managers / HR) know your name… at the other end of the spectrum are organizations that offer “full anon friendly”, where they do not ask for any information about their legal identity.

The founder of Anonfriendly is not imposing any specific articulation of the concept of pseudonym on companies for now: “I am waiting to see how they solve it”

What kind of offers does it include right now?

By far, the profile of the companies that have opted for Anonfriendly so far are those already linked to the field of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. In addition, almost all the offers are – understandably – for remote jobs:

AE Studio a software development, data science and product design studio, is looking for two developers who are experts, respectively, in JavaScript and Blockchain.

Flashbotsa company in the field of crypto mining, is looking to fill 11 vacancies: data scientists and engineers, technical recruiters, community managers, distributed systems engineers?



Job posting screen on Anonfliendly.

Yearn , a decentralized finance company with its own cryptocurrency, seeks to fill up to 8 vacancies on this platform; from software and smart contract engineers, to marketing analysts, technical writers, and security auditors.

LooksRare an NFT marketplace, has three offers for a blockchain engineer, another API expert, and a data analyst.

Paradigm another company in the ‘crypto’ field, is looking to hire a research associate.

Defiflamea TVL aggregator for decentralized finance, is looking to fill a Backend Developer position.