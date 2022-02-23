There are those who miss Winamp so much that they have made their own homemade “iPod” to listen to music with it

Winamp is definitely one of the most legendary pieces of software ever created. The music player that was born almost 25 years ago and that it ceased to be available in 2013, it is still the favorite of many users for various reasons.

One of those loyal Winamp lovers always misses it so much that he has set up a project to create his own homemade MP3 player with a PyPortalan IoT device that allows you to create all kinds of stuff for him internet of things with a small touch screen.

El PyPortal Winamp MP3 Player

The Winamp PyPortal MP3 player is a project that has been posted on the website of Adafruit, a small company based in New York that is dedicated to manufacturing electronic devices and teaching all kinds of skills for their design, handling and conversion into products.

The main component of this Winamp player is something called PyPortal, a small touch screen device that allows you to create all kinds of custom interfaces for touchscreens.

Everything is open source, supports WiFi, and works with Python and tinyJSON. It is a board that is worth between 50 to 60 US dollars, and has made it possible to make this small homemade player for those who are most nostalgic for Winamp.

You can customize the interface with thousands of different skins for Winamp

The player allows you to load all the songs you want through an SD card, and for them to appear inside the player with a Winamp skin you just have to edit the JSON file in the PyPortal code with the names of the playlists that you have created

The “trick” here is that the home player you’re not actually using winamp, you’re just using an interface that looks like winamp and that you can customize with any of the tens of thousands of skins for Winamp that are posted on the web. The controls are “invisible” and the video above demonstrates how by tapping in the middle or corners of the screen, you can pause/resume playback, or advance to the next song.

All the details of how to create your own player are on the adafruit website, including all the necessary code, the parts used, and a detailed step by step of how to integrate each element.