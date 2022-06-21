There is a desire for Dragon’s Dogma 2: the prequel shoots its number of simultaneous players on Steam with records

The game has a discount of 84%, which has been seen as an opportunity to enter this universe.

That Capcom created a website dedicated to the 10th anniversary of Dragon’s Dogma was a good sign, but all the rumors were confirmed with the subsequent conference of the developer: Dragon’s Dogma 2 is real and, although its release date is still unknown, it has renewed hopes of all fans of this iconic RPG brand. So much so that, as we now see in the Steam logs, players have not hesitated to return to the prequel en masse.

Dragon’s Dogma has reached a peak of 6,500 players in the last few hoursThis is what we see in the data provided by SteamDB, where it is observed that the number of simultaneous users of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen has gone from 1,500 – 2,500 to a peak of 6.500 in the last 24 hours. As expected, this sudden interest has occurred between June 16 and 17, which, obviously, coincides with the expected announcement of the Capcom Showcase.

Benji Sales, a well-known video game market analyst, recalls that Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen had not reached this number of concurrent players since february 2016, so it’s good news for Capcom developers. In addition, it is important to note that the study has offered a discount of 85% in the PS4, Xbox One and Steam versions, which has resulted in many people wanting to get to know (or return to) this fantastic universe and, incidentally, take advantage of the discount.

If you want to know why the community has been so excited by the announcement of Dragon’s Dogma 2, we recommend you take a look at our analysis of Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen to find out the incredible benefits from this world. As for the title that Capcom is preparing, we have already been listing some keys that would make the sequel a better game than the original.

