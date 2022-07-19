There is a desire for Stray also on PC: it is one of the best sellers without having been released yet

The title appears on the podium of the weekly top of the Valve platform along with Raft and the Steam Deck.

There is very little left to get the glove on Stray. The title developed by BlueTwelve Studio launches tomorrow for PC and PlayStation consoles, having enjoyed a promotional deal with Sony that ends with the title being part of the new PS Plus Extra and Premium. But on the computer there is also a desire for it.

It is third only with pre-purchasesThat is what the latest data from Steam DB shows regarding the best-selling titles of the last week. The classification made by the database orders the products by income generated, and that is why Steam Deck continues to be at the top, but we can find the cyberpunk cat game in third place.

In this way, Stray is on the podium of the Valve platform only with preorders that users have done before its launch, behind the console-computer and Raft, the survival title that recently left early access with The Final Chapter.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Raft

Stray

Elden Ring

Ready or Not

F1 22

Valve Index VR Kit

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak

CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade



As we say, Stray launches on PC, PS4 and PS5 next July 19 of this same 2022, with physical editions for PlayStation confirmed to arrive later in the year. In 3DJuegos we have been able to take an in-depth look at it before its premiere, so we recommend you see the impressions of Stray that our colleague Alejandro Pascual has prepared.

More about: Stray, Steam, Sales and BlueTwelve Studio.