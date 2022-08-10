There is a future beyond Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and its director believes that some players can imagine it

Tetsuya Takahashi sends a message with details and advice about the new installment of Nintendo Switch.

There is no doubt that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is delighting all fans of the genre. JRPG. If we look at the figures, it is clear that the last of Monolith Soft it is working very well in sales, as its commercial performance has stood out especially in countries such as Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Seeing this, the executive director of delivery, Tetsuya Takahashi, has decided to send a special email to all players who have purchased Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in Japan. Thanks to the translation of Nintendo Everything, we can read details about the future of the saga and tips to enjoy the most recent experience, although we must warn that the statement contains a slight spoiler of history

Although it is a conclusion, that does not mean that it is the end of the Xenoblade seriesTetsuya Takahashi“Thanks to your support, we have released the third Xenoblade title, 12 years after the original Xenoblade was released on Wii in 2010. Xenoblade 3 has been hailed as the culmination of the entire series so far, and it truly is the culmination. In Monolith we have put everything we have cultivated in these last twelve years“, begins the executive director. “It is also a stopping point for me. This title represents the conclusion of the Xenoblade story that began with Klaus’s experiment.”

“Even though it’s a conclusion, that doesn’t mean it’s the end of the Xenoblade series. It’s just a stopping point for my mind,” Takahashi continues. “I think that everyone who has played this title and the additional stories of the Expansion Pass can imagine what the future holds a Xenoblade”.

To end the message, the CEO writes a tip that will allow us to enjoy the experience even more: “I have a recommendation on how to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Some things are marked with a ? on the game map. Even if you’re in the middle of the main story progress after finding the ? marks, try to take a detour. There are many encounters waiting there“.

Monolith Soft already has its sights set on the next DLC of the installment, which will be as big as Xenoblade Chronicles 2’s Torna – The Golden Country expansion. If you want to know more about the base game, we encourage you to read our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 review to find out why we a must have JRPG for any lover of the genre.

