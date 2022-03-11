There is a good reason to delay Advance Wars 1 + 2 due to the war in Ukraine, and beware, the saga seems cursed

Already the original Game Boy Advance was delayed by another tragic historical event.

For the second time in a few months, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp has delayed its release date, although this time, Nintendo has not specified when we can enjoy at home the remake of these two fantastic turn-based strategy games originally released on Game Boy Advance. The reason? The war in Ukraine. And although it is obviously a decision that not everyone will like, the Big N has reasons to adopt a measure like this not only because of the theme of the game, the war itself, but also because of the opposing sides.

Although the Famicom Wars series sets its action in a fictional world, the armies that fight each other are inspired by real nations. And it just so happens that Blue Moon, inspired by the Soviet Unionis the army that we face in the first Advance Wars, after invading its neighboring country, Orange Stars, which has an aesthetic similar to that of the us army. Therefore, it is understandable that Nintendo has chosen to delay its game to avoid relating the history of Advance Wars with current events.

As you can see, the design of the Blue Moon troops is inspired by the uniforms of the Soviets in the WWII. The same goes for their generals, the main characters who bring unique abilities to the army, which in the case of this faction also sport an aesthetic typical of the Soviet Union.

But there is another curious anecdote related to this GBA video game that arises, in the same way, as a result of a tragic historical event: the September 11 attacks in United States. GBA’s Advance Wars was due out in North America on September 10, the day before the attacks, causing the game to be delayed in Europe and Japan until 2002.

After announcing the second delay of the remake of Advance Wars 1 + 2, the Nintendo Switch exclusive has been left without a release date for the moment.

