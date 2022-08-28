There is a lot of future in Steam Deck: Valve wants to build new versions “more open and capable”

He has published a booklet of about 50 pages about the laptop where the future is discussed.

The launch of the Steam Deck has been so successful that even the latest news from Valve about an improvement in the production of the laptop has made all those who eagerly await it happy. Now Valve has published a booklet of about 50 pages about the Steam Deck since will launch in more markets as in Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan.

Valve will give continuity to this product by releasing new versions of Steam DeckValveIn that brochure the future of the laptop is addressed where Valve makes its ambitions clear: “In the future, Valve will give continuity to this product with improvements and iterations in hardware and software, releasing new versions of Steam Deck“, can be read on the penultimate page of the PDF which you can download from the official page.

They learn from community feedback with prospects for making new releases more open and capable: “This is a multi-generational product line. Valve will support Steam Deck and SteamOS in the near future. We will learn from the community on Steam about new uses for our hardware that we haven’t thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable of what has been the first version of Steam Deck”, says Valve.

The Steam Deck is on its way to doing more than 5,000 titles supported. Since July, more than 500 games have been verified since July, with thousands of compatible titles on the handheld. At the moment the company is focused on solving its supply problems as well as bringing more compatible games to its extensive compatible catalog and updating it periodically.

