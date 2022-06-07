There is a new Just Cause in development, although details about the video game are scarce

Square Enix maintains control over the IP and announces that it is already working on a game, will it be Just Cause 5?

Square Enix is already working on a new installment of Just Cause. As we echoed in May, the sale of the western studios of the parents of Final Fantasy did not bring with it the resignation of IP outside of Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamic as the explosive open-world action series signed by Avalanche Studios. Now, the transcript of the company’s latest shareholder talk gives us more details.

There are not many, but it serves to clarify that, in addition to maintaining control over the IP, Square Enix has already commissioned the production of a new video game.

“Our idea is to focus on creating new titles that are in line with our strategy. The Just Cause franchise will remain in our IP portfolio and we are working on developing a new chapter of the saga“, can be read in a document shared a few hours ago by Square Enix, where some of the statements made to investors on May 13 are transcribed.

At the moment there is nothing more to share. And there is a risk that Yosuke Matsuda, president of Square Enix, is referring to Just Cause Mobile, a shooter designed exclusively for iOS and Android devices to be released in 2022. In the meantime, you can read the Just Cause 4 review in 3DJuegos, the last numerical installment of the series that arrived on PC, PS4 and Xbox One at the end of 2018.

Avalanche and Contraband for Xbox

If there is Just Cause 5 in the works, it is possibly the work of Avalanche Studios. We know that the team is working on Contraband, an open world co-op for Xbox Series and PC, while there is speculation that the studio will return to Mad Max, coinciding with the start of filming on the new IP movie, Furiosa. In 2021 it was also learned of his plans to open a new development studio in New York.

