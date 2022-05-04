There is a new metaverse and a new cryptocurrency, ApeCoin: this is how the most popular NFT literally broke Ethereum

A few days ago Yuga Labs, the creators of one of the most sought-after NFT collections in existence, the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) or bored monkeys (recently used on Instagram to steal via phishing), launched his Metaverse proposal, called Otherside.

To be able to trade on this platform you need the cryptocurrency also recently created by Yuga Labs y dubbed ApeCoin ($APE)defined by many as a new “memecoin” (as Dogecoin was also called).

Before you start investing in this new metaverse or buying ApeCoins, we will give you more information about how they work and we also detail how they came to “break” the Ethereum blockchain.

The ups and downs of ApeCoin





Taking advantage of the immense pull of its NFT collection (a sector that promised a lot, but where now a third of the assets have lost their value), Yuga Labs decided to go a step further and launch its own crypto currency last March. It is curious that in such a short time it has more followers on its Twitter profile than the profile of its creators.

Introducing ApeCoin ($APE), a token for culture, gaming, and commerce used to empower a decentralized community building at the forefront of web3. 🧵 — ApeCoin (@apecoin) March 16, 2022

Just a few days ago, we found articles in the press praising its great growth. For example, on April 28, 2022 it reached $26.70 per unit and the digital currency came to have the 25th largest market capitalization among 13,371 cryptocurrencies. This gave ApeCoin a lot of headlines and Finder did a survey about it.

In that survey, the predictions pointed to APE will reach $27.70 per coin by the end of 2022, and that by the end of 2025, APE will be $25. At the same time, three quarters of the survey participants said that they consider this coin to be another memecoin like DOGE or SHIB.

While the cryptocurrency markets registered notable falls last week (carrying this trend from the beginning of the year), the price of $APE grew with investor expectations set in the metaverse that was about to see the light.

On this, Steven Warren, a contributing writer at ZDNet’s Crypto Coach, stated that this coin may be “a diamond in the rough” but warned that “it is a speculative asset -with wild price fluctuations- and you should invest only the money you can afford to lose“.

This weekend, the same firm Yuga Labs launched its metaverse, the Otherside and that has hurt the currency, at least for the time being. Its value today is 14.22 after falling 7.13% in 24 hours, according to Binance. That means that, for the moment, unlike other coins with very high prices, it can be purchased.

OpenSea, the world’s leading NFT marketplace, announced on April 30 that it was beginning to accept ApeCoin for payments on its platform. In addition, Yuga Labs has asked the ApeCoin DAO to vote on whether its cryptocurrency should migrate from Ethereum to its own blockchain, after the problem that Ethereum suffered and that we will see next.

We’re sorry for turning off the lights on Ethereum for a while. It seems abundantly clear that ApeCoin will need to migrate to its own chain in order to properly scale. We’d like to encourage the DAO to start thinking in this direction. — Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) May 1, 2022

El metaverso “otherside”





And in this investment fever, Yuga Labs launched a few days ago another great novelty: his own metaverse, baptized as “otherside”. It offers 200,000 plots of “land” (100,000 in its beginnings and the other remaining ones will only be for those who contribute to the development of this platform, according to the official website) that are available through the purchase, or minting, of the so-called “Otherdeeds “, NFTs that act as title deeds to parcels of virtual land.

The cost of an Otherdeed was set (at the last minute, shortly before the launch of this website) at 305 $APE, that is, about $5,847, based on price per $APE share at the start of these sales. It was on April 18 when it became known on social networks about this plan. On the Thursday before launch, the price of an ApeCoin was $27.44, up 150% from April 18. After the platform arrived, its value began to fall.

Yuga Labs, after launching a deed sale to these virtual lands for their project, quickly made $320 million selling Ethereum-based NFTs (which Yuga Labs calls “Otherdeeds”). According to Fortune, secondary sales had already exceeded $558 million from Saturday through Monday, which made Otherdeeds the top NFT raiser in the last 30 days.

This success led to “chaos”: Ethereum became so congested with transactions that its blockchain was virtually unusable for around three hours; a record amount of Ether was permanently destroyed; the users they were forced to spend thousands of dollars in commissions for failed transactions; and so it was that the price of ApeCoin, the pegged cryptocurrency, plummeted.

According to Cnet, users paid thousands of dollars in transaction fees, regardless of whether those transactions were successful. Because the launch put load on the entire blockchain, crypto traders were unable to buy, sell or send coins during hours.

The sale reveals the growing profitability of the NFT marketbut also the uncertainty around whether blockchains are robust enough to handle attention.