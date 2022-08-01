there is a reason why you like to kill people in video games, and it is the phenomenon called abjection

The other day I was testing a game that recently came out on Steam. Hell Pie, it’s called. Broadly speaking, it’s basically a 3D platformer in the style of Banjo-Kazooie or the more recent Yooka-Laylee that hasn’t done badly at all — it has 96% positive reviews on Valve’s platform. But of all the titles in that suit, the one that most resembles him is Conker: he has the same pig humor with which many children of the 90s have grown up. One of those where you can jump on NPCs to make them fuck around.

Playing Nate, the “demon of bad taste” according to his own authors, you can also activate mechanisms that almost always end with some poor innocent crushed on the ground in a pool of blood. The game is colorful and cheerful like few others, but you can see that it has a rather grotesque way of doing things. That’s not necessarily a bad thing: I must admit I liked it, but I didn’t expect it to be that way because normally everything that translates into party of the irreverent it makes me tasteless.

There is a certain sector of the industry stubborn in making games of that caste, watch out. But they rarely hit. When I think about games like Hatred, Agony, or the old Postal games, I see that they very rarely know how to go beyond the awkward. They have viscera, blood and quite twisted logic, yes; but all that is of little use to me if there is no charisma, charm or something that makes the experience something unique. Those things, by themselves, do not work: they need create some impact on the player. Something that matters to you, that calls you in some way. So today we are going to talk about that, only instead of criticizing the games that do things wrong, I prefer to talk about the ones that do it right.

The rawness of Borderlands 1

The RAE defines abjection as “lowness, extreme debasement” but if you allow me to go a little further I will tell you that it is also a phenomenon of rejection or indignation. In the world of art, yes, it has a paradoxically opposite component, of attraction; Which is why zombie movies exist. I mean, they’re walking rotten meat, but going up against them has its appeal (from the other side of the screen, at least). So we go in search of that same attraction. The one that makes Hell Pie imps fun. Or the talk of Duke Nukem.

And to you humble servant, the game that has best embraced the abject in recent history is Borderlands. The first, the one from 2008. It’s worth that Handsome Jack from the sequel is a great villain, or that BL3 has better mechanics; but if we stick to that charm, that I do not know what that we have come to talk about, the original came up with an incredible founding line in the design of psychopaths. You won’t find many other titles where the most common villain graces the cover—it’d be like putting a Rattata on the cover of Pokémon, or a Grunt on the cover of Halo—but this character absorbed the character and spirit of his franchise so well, no one is surprised to see him there instead of the protagonists. Why?

Well, because the world of Borderlands is built from, and around, people who already has reached its limit. The game is a caricature, both literally and figuratively, of what happens at that point. Psychopaths represent it on every level: its look, its sound, its story, its mechanics. People who have had it so bad their minds have turned inside out like a sock. They value junk much more than their life, their physical integrity or that of their comrades, they respond only to their most primitive instincts and speak implying that their tongues have lost any kind of filter for the twisted things they think. They obey a logic that straddles grief, disgust and fear.



The psychos have been kept intact because they are a great reflection of the soul of Borderlands

The first BL was darker and arid, it fell in love because it was crazy

I remember with absolute clarity that the first “psychopathic dwarf bastard” that I met outside Fyrestone caused me a mixture of humor and grim. A bald little man, tremendously muscular except for one stunted arm, throwing himself at me unprotected, ready to hand me a permanent vacation with a clean hatchet, muttering something to the effect of “I’m going to eat your babies!” That was a key moment in defining what Borderlands is to me: it wasn’t “poop, ass, fart, pee”; It wasn’t a diamond pony, it wasn’t no joke for teenagers. It was something significant, that impacts you as a person. It was the fact that I was enjoying or amused to pepper a guy with very serious problems, without asking the game to philosophize or justify anything about it. It was fun, period. It was good.

This is how an abjection is created. We have an emotional bond with something terrible and you make the player part of it. The psychopathic dwarf bastard is a person, not a monster or a bag of guts; he is someone who inspires pathos and danger because that is his role within the sandbox of Borderlands. He chases you as he yells, you press S while shooting, and the deal is settled in an explosion of blood, some joke, and loot. He has surprised you badly, but you have had a good time. You have found a taste for something unique and completely repulsivein the same way that you enjoy the war scenes of The Lord of the rings or of the misfortunes that occur in Berserk. We marvel at it, we see a noble and epic sense. It is normal: it is in our nature. Don’t feel bad about it. But knowing this, I think we are ready to understand where the charisma or value is in many other games that we have already liked a lot.

More examples of abjection in video games

Do you want more examples? Well, we have a few, because abjection is everywhere. executions from DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. Is it nice to sink someone’s skull into your own rib cage? No. Is it in the context of this game? Well yes, a lot: in addition to having an instantaneous and satisfying animation, those finishers are well tied to the gameplay because they serve to generate essential resources, while ultimately feed the fantasy of power from Slayer—an angry guy who goes to hell single-handedly beating up demons like he’s a walking testosterone depot. He’s not one to turn around looking for ammo, but instead pushes his way through the bad guys with his bare hands. That is the part that we do like and attract, the charismatic part.

In the same way that it supports mechanics, abjection is also a very powerful narrative tool, as God of War (2018) has learned, or at least it seems that way: if you think about the first hour of the game, you will surely remember that Atreus had to shoot to kill an innocent and precious Nordic deer. Which, I assume, none of us would really want to do—but the game asks us to aim and left-click. And we end up liking it, because it’s what moves the story forward by defining the character. The same thing happens after killing the huge troll Daudi Kaupmadr, when the boy launches to slash the skin of the corpse with his dagger in a fit of hysterical fury. You empathize with the fact that he is going through hard training. He faces things you don’t like. You know, because you are living them. And you enjoy it.



Atreus lost the fear of killing by facing death

It is natural to feel a taste for certain unpleasant things, when they are well carried out

Here is one more, which we all have engraved on our retinas (is). Isaac Clarke’s eye operation in Dead Space 2. It was a masterful move on the part of the developers: they had come up with a raw scene in its own right, extremely graphic and off-putting. But the best thing is that it only made sense within a video game: the player is the one who has to move that needle and solve the puzzle with surgical precision. If it fails, the disastrous result is immediate. It’s not like a horror movie where you can shelter behind a cushion when you get used to the idea that something ugly is going to happen. You have that relationship between the protagonist and yourself, if it goes wrong you suffer the results because you don’t have time to placate him. But that’s funny, too, and shocking enough to look back on with some fondness 11 years later.

Something similar happens with humor. You may have heard this story a hundred times, but at the end of Diablo 1, the Lord of Terror speaks in an incredibly deep, hellish voice. The sound is incomprehensible, but if you find the audio and reverse it, you can hear a clear phrase: “eat your vegetables and brush your teeth after every meal.” In this case, the player’s relationship with the abject is evident: you have been spoken to by the main villain of the Bible, the same one who will take your soul when you die if you have not behaved well in life. In other words, he imposes. I imagine that believers will have more interesting opinions than mine about it, but returning to what concerns us, there you have another case of contrast similar to that of the mythical level of the cows —relaxing the theme with humor, from something terrible.

And now, hopefully, you will understand that something unpleasant, scary, disgusting or grotesque can also generate a positive response in the receiver without falling into something more questionable like sadism. Which is the reason why you like certain games better than others with their jokes or their evil.