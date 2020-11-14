There is a stir from Patna to Delhi, Nitish will form government in Bihar! There is no hope of …

Bihar New Government: After the victory of NDA in Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020, the exercise has now intensified with the formation of a new government. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has submitted his resignation to Governor Fagu Chauhan on Friday. Earlier, a meeting of the outgoing Bihar cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Now the political stir in Bihar for the post of minister is intensified. Also Read – Bihar’s new Legislative Assembly will be dominated by caste people, Savarnas will dominate, know how …

There will be a joint meeting of the NDA Legislative Party tomorrow at 12:30 pm on Sunday for the formation of a new government in Bihar and to formally elect Nitish Kumar as its leader. But before that the BJP Legislature Party will meet. The leader of the party will be elected in the legislative party meeting. Also Read – Bihar: Two MLAs remain missing from Congress Legislature Party meeting, commotion in office, watch video

With this political stir, discussion has started on the names of potential ministers in the constituents of NDA. But at present, no formula has been decided yet in the NDA. Now it has to be seen how many ministers are made through JDU and BJP quota. By the way, going to the post of one minister each in the account of VIPs and us is being decided. Also Read – Political clash: Nitish said – I did not talk of retirement ‘Tejashwi asked – No morality left?

How many ministers from which party

JDU is expected to become 12 ministers in addition to the Chief Minister. 43 MLAs of this party have been elected. The ministers who won the JDU quota include Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Shravan Kumar, Maheshwar Hazari, Bima Bharti, Narendra Narayan Yadav, Madan Sahni. Nitish government ministers Ashok Chaudhary and Neeraj Kumar are also mentioned to be in the council of ministers.

The leaders of the BJP who have lost will lose their leaves, but those who have won, it is considered certain to join the Council of Ministers again. Looking at the social equation, it is certain that the upper caste community will dominate the ministers formed by the BJP quota.

Vinod Narayan Jha and Mangal Pandey from the Brahmin community, Nitish Mishra are among the contenders for the post of minister. At the same time, Nand Kishore Yadav is set to be a minister from the Yadav society, while Prof. became the Legislative Councilor for the fifth time. Naval Kishore Yadav is also one of the strongest contenders for the minister. Vijay Kumar Sinha from Bhumihar quota, Rana Randhir from Rajput quota is considered to be a minister again.

Among the other contenders, besides Amarendra Pratap Singh, there is talk of making Arun Kumar Singh, Vinay Bihari and international shooter Shreyasi Singh a minister. Discussion of the name of Legislative Councilor Sanjay Mayukh and Bankipur MLA Nitin Naveen from Kayastha class is intensified.

Prem Kumar, Ati Pichhda quota, Prem Kumar, Renu Devi from Vaishya community, Ram Narayan Mandal and Pramod Kumar from Vaishya community, Awadhesh Singh and Sunil Kumar from Kurmi-Kushwaha community and Krishna Kumar Rishi from SC-ST quota are in a name and discussion .

With VIP quota, party president Mukesh Sahni can take oath as minister. However, after becoming a minister, he will have to become a member of a House within six months, as he has lost the election. Dr. Santosh Suman, son of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, can also join the Council of Ministers.