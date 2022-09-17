There is a Warzone streamer who kills using a flute, and this video will kill you with laughter

With a lot of restraint and patience, DeanoBeano manages to control his sniper and hit a hilarious knockout shot.

The thing about passing games controlling them with instruments or peripherals that have little practicality is already a separate genre, and it’s clip by DeanoBeanoin which he kills an enemy with his sniper rifle using nothing more and nothing less than A flute it reminds us why we love it. The streamer is not new, for more than a year we already talked about him and what painful and humiliating what it would be like to realize that you’ve been killed with a child’s musical instrument.

It also has other clips playing other titles using the Donkey Konga bongos as controls, or the same guitar from Guitar Hero. Perhaps we should start talking about a luthier from the recreational-interactive field, rather than a player or streamer, take a look… his method is very “simple”, and he only uses the flute, a recording device and a program to achieve it. At least this is what is known on a superficial level.

To know exactly how it is carried out, we have gone to another reference streamer, which is Anna Ellswortha cool player/musician who became famous for playing Dark Souls and Elden Ring playing his harp.

In this video, he explains how he manages to translate what he touches into actions in games, and at a software level, everything involves converting real sounds into midi, processing them with un DAW (a workstation to edit sound, go) and take them to MIDI Translator Pro, which is a program that “picks up” the sound inputs according to tones and converts them into actions that we have configured. now you understand better how DeanoBeano managed! And if not, nothing happens. That last beep is pure comedy.

