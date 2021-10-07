There is almost no accommodation available in Montevideo hotels for the dates of the Libertadores and South American finals

The Centenario Stadium in Montevideo will be the scene of the Libertadores and Sudamericana finals

The finals of the two most important soccer tournaments in South America will be held this year in Montevideo. Both the Copa Libertadores and the South American, in which the 4 finalists are Brazilian, will be played at the Centenario Stadium.

The finals coincide, incidentally, with the opening of Uruguayan borders for foreigners scheduled for November 1.

New grass has been installed, the stands are being painted blue, the slopes are going to be fixed and the fences are going to be replaced. The slopes themselves, after the reform, will carry advertising.

All this, to receive on November 20 at the Centenario Stadium to Athletico Paranaense and Bull Bragantino by the South American. A week later, the final of the Libertadores will arrive, between Palmeiras and Flamengo.

Beyond the fans and the teams, in Uruguay there is another sector that is waiting for this event: the hotel industry. It is expected to receive a significant injection of money with these events, although it is not just the accommodation. It is also gastronomy, merchandising, tourism in general.

“There is already an important movement” and it is expected that for the dates of the tournaments there will be a “high occupancy”Francisco Rodríguez, president of the Uruguayan Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHRU), commented to Ovation.

He added that there are many queries to book in the east of the country, especially in Punta del Este.. For countries the size of Brazil, staying in a city an hour and a half from the event they will attend is still a close distance.

It is expected that for the dates of the tournaments there will be a total occupation of the hotel rooms

The cause of this is the low availability that remains in Montevideo. After the pandemic and the crisis in the tourism sector in Uruguay, today the capital can receive about 5,000 tourists in hotels. “In a normal situation, before the pandemic let’s say, we could receive 15,000,” Rodríguez said.

In Punta del Este, almost everything is already occupied by that time, as stated by Martín Laventure to Ovation. The general director of Tourism of the Municipality of Maldonado, the department where Punta del Este is located added that Brazilian tourists are also consulting in Piriápolis, a city even further east and closer to the border with Brazil.

He even declared that this week there were already meetings at the Ministry of Tourism on this subject. “Hopefully it’s a good week, we need it. There is expectation, logically, it is a beautiful date so that they can stay a few more days. Brazilians always come, but we don’t know if they are. That is why it is important that they get excited and come back ”, he commented.

“In Piriápolis we usually receive more people from Porto Alegre and not from São Paulo or Rio de Janeiro, for example,” said Nelson Vicente, president of the Center for Hotels and Restaurants of Piriápolis (CHYRP), to The country. He also considered that for the city of Piriápolis it could be “a good injection prior to the start of the season with Brazilians who come from atypical places.”

Flamengo and Palmeiras will play the final of the Copa Libertadores



Martín Laventure stated that You can clearly see the difference in the number of consultations between the date of the Sudamericana and that of the Libertadores. He considers that it is logical due to the popularity of the Palmeiras and Flamengo clubs in Brazilian soccer.

Gauges

Once the works are finished, the Centenario Stadium will be ready to receive around 63,500 people. However, the capacity indicated for the stadiums in Uruguay is 50% of the capacity. Therefore, in principle, approximately 31,000 people will enter the stadium in each game.

KEEP READING:

League 1: How many teams qualify for the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana 2022?

Flamengo-Palmeiras, the Brazilian final of the Copa Libertadores-2021

Atlético Paranaense eliminated Peñarol and there will also be a Brazilian final in the Copa Sudamericana