There is already a date for Dolmen’s space role, which presents its multiplayer in a new trailer

Prime Matter y Massive Work Studio have confirmed today the launch of Dolmen this coming May 20 on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Along with this information, in addition, those responsible for the action RPG have shared a new trailer for its cooperative and multiplayer mode.

First released in 2018, Dolmen is sold as a third-person action role-playing adventure set in a cosmic horror sci-fi universewhere humanity has colonized various star systems using space travel technology and genetic manipulation to adapt to environments.

“Dolmen drops you onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bringing samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called “Dolmen”. These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionizing space exploration and changing the known world forever,” its authors describe in the RPG purchase file on Steam.

Those who reserve the game will access an exclusive Rebel outfit. This set was built to last and help the user to adapt to different conditions during the colonization of space. “Defeat ferocious bosses with this fancy new gear and overcome the fear of having your timeline erased,” summarizes Massive Work Studio. Its contents include armor plating, a sword, and an axe.

If you want to know more you can read the impressions with Dolmen, where fellow Carlos Gallego saw it as a mix of Dark Souls and Dead Space. Prime Matter have more developments underway for these coming months. Among them we have The Last Oricru, which released a demo on PC during the Steam Next Festival.

