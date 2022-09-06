There is already a date for the arrival of SkyShowtime, the new platform with content from Universal and Paramount +

A year after the announcement of the project, as Variety anticipates, SkyShowtime gives the first dates of its arrival in Europe. There is a specific one: September 20 in Nordic countries such as Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Then, in the last quarter of the year, it will arrive in the Netherlands, and then, in the first quarter of 2023, to Spain, Andorra and Eastern Europe. At the moment the price is unknownbut those of those Nordic countries have been announced: 6.99 euros in Finland, for example, so a comparable amount can be expected.

More specific dates will be announced in the coming weeks, but it is a matter of months before it arrives in Spain, with Paramount + programming as one of its biggest attractions. Currently its contents are distributed to different streaming channels such as Netflix, Prime Video, Movistar + and others. Recent box office hits in theaters such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, ‘Minions: The Origin of Gru’ or ‘Sonic 2: The Movie’ are some of the recent successful Paramount productions and what we can expect view on the platform.

SkyShowtime is a Comcast and ViacomCBS project that not only clears up the question of how Paramount+ will reach Europe, but also how we will be able to see other platforms that remained unpublished, like Peacock, or that had a very restricted distribution or through third parties, such as Showtime, Sky (which disappeared a year ago) or Nickelodeon. In addition, content from NBCUniversal, Universal Pictures and Paramount Pictures will also be broadcast.

Comcast and ViacomCBS boasted at the time of more than 10,000 hours of content for this new platform, more than half belonging to Paramount +. In addition, the platform has distributed many blockbusters in the United States between 30 and 45 days after their US premiere, as others such as HBO Max or Disney+ have been doing. You also have to take into account its powerful catalog of classics, with franchises like ‘Mission Impossible’, ‘Star Trek’, ‘Transformers’, ‘Ninja Turtles’ and the catalog of the indie Miramax.