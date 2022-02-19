There is already a date for the arrival of The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask to Nintendo Switch Online

Expansion Pack owners will receive the Nintendo 64 classic later this month.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 18, 2022, 09:10 21 comments

Who was going to tell us that in 2022 it would still be news The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Maskbut the truth is that Nintendo It has never left behind its most recognizable games or its best-known sagas. The Japanese company announced that the title will arrive on Nintendo Switch Online during this month of February, and we finally have a date to wait for it.

To access the game we must be part of the subscription that includes the Expansion Pack from Nintendo’s online service, which has incorporated other Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive titles since its introduction. Through the video that we leave you below these lines, we know that Majora’s Mask will arrive on February 25 a Nintendo Switch.

In this way, we will only have to wait a week to be able to get hold of it if we own the service. We talk about the sequel to Ocarina of Time on Nintendo 64, and a title that stood out for its three-day cycle and the main mechanics based on the use of masks that allow the character to transform into different creatures. It is the second installment to use 3D graphics, and received very good reviews from critics and players globally.

At the time, the announcement of the expansion pack was not widely applauded, receiving multitude of critics for the established prices and the general state of these ports to Switch. However, over the weeks the waters have calmed down, with different games added in December and the arrival of Banjo-Kazooie in January.

