There is already a date for the new collaboration of Dead by Daylight with Resident Evil: Project W

The content will add this Tuesday three characters from the Capcom horror saga and several new features.

For a few months we have been aware that Dead by Daylight will once again have a collaboration with the Resident Evil saga that will make those who purchase the DLC, called Project Wcan enjoy new content from Capcom’s horror franchise in Behavior Interactive’s game.

It can be purchased this August 30After the presentation trailer for the new crossover, we needed to know when it would be available in the game, something we finally know. Those responsible for the title have announced through a brief message in social networks what next August 30 The new Resident Evil content will be incorporated, so there is very little left to get our hands on it if we wish.

Pending further details, the Project W DLC will add three new characters from the Resident Evil franchise to Dead by Daylight. Ada Wong y Rebecca Chambers will be incorporated into the role of survivors, while Albert Wesker will act as an assassin, with each of them having their own appearances, icons and audios.

We will be able to go through Resident Evil scenarios with them, arriving with the new content once upgraded version of the Raccoon City Police Departmentwith the west wing including the STARS office, the dark room, and the records room, and the east wing containing the chief’s office, the art room, and the rooftop, among others.

As we have mentioned, this is not the first collaboration of the successful Behavior game with the Resident Evil saga, since in June 2021 we had a chapter on all platforms in which a map and three other characters were added: Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine as Survivors and Nemesis as Killer.

