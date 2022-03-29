There is already a date for the next Steam Next Fest: it will arrive in the traditional week of E3

Valve bet promises seven days of free demos on PC, developer talks and many more events.

For some time now, a great tradition has been generated with Steam Next Fest or, what is the same, the demo festival of the Valve store in which millions of players have the opportunity to take a first look at great developments for PC. Its last edition started on February 21, now we have a date for the next call, which is committed to once again being a great celebration for the community.

There are still doubts with the celebration of E3 2022The company led by Gabe Newell has confirmed through its web portal that the next Steam Next Fest will take place from June 13 to 20. No reasons have been given for the selected date, but it is to be expected that for those days there will be large press calls. Without going any further Summer Game Fest had its opening day on June 10 last year, while the E3 2021 those days were celebrated. Both appointments have confirmed their return this year, although there are still unknowns about the celebration of the great video game fair.

Leaving speculation behind, Steam Next Fest is guaranteed to be a week-long event where PC commerce users will be able to enjoy hundreds of demos, talks with developers, watch live broadcasts and, in short, go to bed with a multitude of news about their most anticipated video games. Interested developers must register before April 21.

Its celebration is a powerful showcase for the industry, and in fact in 2021 it was reported 421% growth in games added to user wishlists. From 3DJuegos we will be attentive to your celebration to recommend some of the available demos, both here and in 3DJuegos PC.

