There is already a free alternative for those who want to get started in finance without starting by spending €24,000 on a terminal

Bloomberg terminals are “a modern icon of financial markets”in the words of its manufacturer —the Bloomberg company—. Surely you have seen them hundreds of times, even if it has only been in movies about Wall Street: connected to 2-6 monitors that allow financial information to be consulted and analyzed in real time and, more importantly, to carry out financial asset purchase and sale operations.

Launched on the market in 1981, before the arrival of personal computers and the Internetthese terminals (designed to be used by people with no prior computer knowledge) then contributed to bringing transparency to the financial markets… and guaranteed leadership in their sector.

The only owner of Bloomberg terminals is Bloomberg itself, which rents its equipment for a period of two years, at €24,000 per year per terminal. And, today, there are more than 325,000 active subscriptions to the Bloomberg service worldwide. There are many companies that try to compete with Bloomberg (Refinitiv Eikon, Symphone, Money.net or IHS Markit), but without threatening their first place despite having much lower rates.

OpenBB Terminal: more austere, more flexible, cheaper and installable on your desktop 🪟 or 🍎

Nevertheless, could ‘100% free and libre’ succeed where ‘much cheaper’ has not? This is what the developers of OpenBB Terminal must have thought, an environment for financial investment professionals based on Python and with a free software license, recently released for Windows and macOS systems.

Competition (free) has come to the Bloomberg terminal.

As they explain on their Twitter account, the application covers more than half a thousand of the functions offered by the Bloomberg terminals, related to fields such as ETDs, currencies, cryptocurrencies, econometrics or investment funds, among many others. Of course, OpenBB Terminal does not pretend to offer a free clone of Bloomberg…

…his approach is much less visual, more ‘geeky’, if you will, typing commands in a much more austere interface than that of its proprietary rival. However, there are already plans to provide this application with a more appropriate graphical user interface for its target audience.

The OpenBB platform collects your investment data through publicly available sources, most of which are accessible through APIs, such as Alpha Vantage, Financial Modeling Prep, Finnhub, Reddit, Twitter, Coinbase, the SEC, and many others. Also, makes it easy for the user to perform data science and machine learning operations from the raw data it collects.

Thus, OpenBB can track Netflix stock over the last month while conducting ‘sentiment analysis’ using PLN on the headlines, and then correlate the impact of these on the stock price.

According to the OpenBB developers, “the idea is that, in the future, we depend not only on past historical data to train the model, but also use more data available on our platform.”

“Being open source, and highly customizable due to the use of Python, we differentiate ourselves from large platforms and adapt to the specific needs of small and medium institutions. […] One of the negative aspects of the Bloomberg terminals is precisely their high cost for this class of institutionswhich makes them areas that we can capitalize on.”

But large institutions – in this case educational – are also in the crosshairs of OpenBB Terminal: “Since our product is free and open source, we can easily reach academic environments”where teachers can use the app to explain to their students, with real data, the movements of the market.

“The advantage we have over the competition is our open source nature when it comes to incorporating external data sources“In fact, OpenBB’s approach is that anyone can develop an extension that adds features and integrations to the app… or that financial companies create more limited OpenBB forks, focused on a single field of activity.