There is already a mod to turn Stray’s cat into CJ from GTA San Andreas and I will never sleep again

You can also change the color of the michi, make him fart, or get really fat like Garfield.

Stray, the cat game, you can now brag about having cjfrom San Andreas, among his controllable cats, but the result couldn’t be more disturbing. You have a screenshot at the beginning of the news, so if you are interested in controlling such a monstrosity through the streets, you can access Nexusmods and download it directly, but if CJ himself gives you a hard time, keep in mind that the little brothers in the first scene of the game share a model with the main character, but not their feline textures… Look, here is an example to illustrate it:

The work of BlueTwelve Studio It is liked, and not only by the players’ cats, but also by the owners themselves. Hence the community has been full of praise for Stray on Steam, and hence we are already beginning to see a large variety of mods for PC that play various sticks, between the practical, the aesthetic and the comic. As the collection is getting longer, here is a list so you can find what you like:

Pick of the litter allows you to choose from various hand-painted textures of different cat breeds .



. It is worth that the game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world and that food is a scarce commodity but imagine that the orange prota allows his good binge . Slightly Fat Cat is a mod that encourages us to play with a chubby feline and we love it. Now, if you want to control an iconic fat cat, with this Crubino mod you can play directly with Garfield himself, and modeling him is very convincing .



In this section of Nexusmods you will find various reshaders for express the visual aspect . If we had to choose just one, perhaps we would stay with Maximum Meow, which only by its name caught our attention.



. If we had to choose just one, perhaps we would stay with Maximum Meow, which only by its name caught our attention. Splitscreen is a very useful mod to play in local multiplayer to split screen .



. Great part of stray magic resides in being able to see the michito in all its splendor, with its sinuous movements, her graceful jumps his little face when meowing… But if you want see the world through cat’s eyes try with the First Person Mod



Of the sound mods that existwe stayed without hesitation with the one that changes meows for farts, because we are 5 years old, basically. Let's see, we would like them to have refined the farting and adapted it to the cat format, but good. Then there's this one that lets us call Jason, from Heavy Rainbut we would have preferred to call Shaun non-stop, honestly.

