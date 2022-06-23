There is already a release date for High on Life, the fun shooter from the co-creator of Rick & Morty

Presented at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it will arrive on PC, Xbox and Game Pass this October 25.

We already knew about its launch for that month, but Squanch Games did not want to extend the mystery and today confirmed the premiere of High on Life this October 25 in PC stores, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One as well as in Game Pass.

High on Life was one of the funniest announcements of the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase held several days ago, and it is an action, shooting and science fiction adventure that has the signature of Justin Roilandbest known to the public for co-creating the adult animated comedies Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, as well as a cute video game, Trover Saves the Universe.

This is not a mediocre game with great jokesSquanch Games“High on Life is a first-person shooter with a level of humor that is not common in video games. It also has top-notch action, alien bounty hunters and a large number of worlds in which you can get lost,” he announced. Mike Fridley, director of Squanch Games. “This is our first first-person shooter, and we’re proud of the outcome. This isn’t a mediocre game with great jokes. High On Life is a great shooter that also happens to be genuinely fun and a bit weird,” the developer added.

In this way, the most fervent followers of Rick and Morty, or those who simply want to laugh out loud between shooting sequences, have this October 25 an unavoidable appointment with High on Life on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Game Pass. The Microsoft event left us with other great announcements such as Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, Obsidian’s Pentiment, Minecraft Legends and a long etcetera.

More about: High on Life and Squanch Games.