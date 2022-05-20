There is already twice as much computing power mining bitcoin as there was a year ago, even though its price has fallen by half

The value of most cryptocurrencies (with Bitcoin and LUNA in the lead) has been shrinking in recent months, until we can literally speak of a crash in recent weeks. Let’s add to that that, at least in the case of the most popular of them (Bitcoin), we are witnessing a constant (and, in this case, expected) increased difficulty of mining.

But, despite this, the computing power dedicated to mining them only grows: in the last year, the hashrate of Bitcoin has gone from 160 million TH/s to 223 m.: more than double… and this despite the ban on mining in China in June last year.



Hashrate increase in the last year.

This hashrate increase only has one possible explanation: miners have invested in more and better mining hardware… that, and what Chinese miners have returned to the fray and have regained second place in the world ranking despite the prohibitions of his government, according to an investigation by the University of Cambridge.

And all of this is happening at a time when Bitcoin and Ethereum (whose hashrate has grown at a similar rate) are worth less than half of what they were at the end of last year. Double the investment to achieve double the power and thus potentially get half the benefits. How is this explained?

First of all, why does the difficulty increase?

In 2009, a simple smartphone could mine Bitcoin at high speed… and yet, today the miners of this cryptocurrency require large facilities with hundreds or thousands of pieces of equipment that consume electrical energy in industrial quantities.

It’s all because the Bitcoin code – designed so that the maximum limit of 21 million BTC is reached around the year 2140 – establishes that a block must be mined every 10 minutes on average; this is achieved when the ‘nonce’ is found (number that can be only used once), a task that is easy to complete with the calculation potential that many miners accumulate today, which causes the blockchain to automatically readjust the mining difficulty.



Increase in the difficulty of mining since the existence of Bitcoin.

This difficulty, which is measured on a scale from ‘1’ to infinity, is now at its all-time high of 30 million (that is, the possibility that a certain miner finds the ‘nonce’ is 1 in 30 billion), having risen 5.56% in the last two weeks alone (which is the time between one difficulty readjustment and another).

Ok, so how do we explain the hashrate increase?

Kyle McDonald, author of an investigation on the electrical consumption of Ethereum, tells New Scientist that the logical thing is that a reduction in the price of cryptocurrencies translates into a reduction in mining, and that If this is not happening, it is simply because readjustment requires longer time scales.:

“Right now, despite the drop in price, we’re not seeing any unusual drops in hashrate. There’s a slight downtrend right now in Bitcoin, but nothing outside of the usual variability. In another week we may see if miners are starting to shut down some of their rigs, that would indicate they are operating on tight profit margins.”

Another cryptocurrency miner (in this case an Australian dedicated to Ethereum, who identifies himself as Josh Ward) also told New Scientist that “the drop in earnings has made me rethink the opportunity cost of mining; On an individual level, there are quite a few people who are withdrawing.”

Lunaticoin, responsible for a podcast on cryptocurrencies in Spanish, has a simple explanation for this boomone that agrees with McDonald: