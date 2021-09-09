“There is much to improve”: Faitelson’s analysis of the Mexican National Team

(Video: courtesy ESPN)

He finished the first stage of the eliminatory hexagonal towards the Qatar World Cup 2022 and the Mexican team he stayed with seven points after the three games he played against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama. He won two of them and tied in the last one, so the criticism against the result of the performance of the team led by Gerardo Martino did not wait.

Although He was the leader of the hexagonal, some irregularities in their playing style caused them to be convincing with their results.

With the draw against Panama at the Rommel Fernández Stadium and the mistakes on defense that cost them a goal, where the main “villain” who received different criticisms was about Guillermo Ochoa.

(Photo: REUTERS/Erick Marciscano)

Different sports journalists commented on the player performance that summoned the Tata and of those who are truly giving the expected results, because in the absence of the strikers who accumulated goals with the national team, they are not available and the charge fell on Rogelio Funes Mori.

David Faitelson, commentator of ESPN, pointed out that the Tri needs to improve in different aspects in terms of football strategy that allows them to prevail in the sMonday closes FIFA where he will play some home games on the field of Aztec stadium, This is what he commented for the night program of the television station where he works.

Although he emphasized the need to improve the technique, he recognized that the Tri you will have no problem advancing to the next knockout phase and thus get his pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Soccer Football – World Cup – CONCACAF Qualifiers – Panama v Mexico – Estadio Rommel Fernandez, Panama City, Panama – September 8, 2021 Panama’s Cesar Yanis in action with Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo REUTERS/Erick Marciscano

“I think that the Mexican National Team has to improve in terms of football, those seven points, that CONCACAF leadership, they have to invite him on the second date, when he will have two consecutive home games, he has to improve a lot in some football matters”

Regarding the game against Panama, he commented that in the first half they were outmatched by their rivals, and proof of this was the first goal that fell to minute 28 after what Memo Ochoa did not contain a shot on goal and left the ball fumble in the small area.

He highlighted the importance of the changes made by the assistant technician of the Tata Martino, Jorge TheilerWell, for him second time against Panama he took different players off the field who gave him a rotation other than the game.

In contrast, one of the players who received praise for his performance was Andrés Guardado, even Faitelson himself recognized his work in the midfield (Photo: REUTERS / Erick Marciscano)

“The first half was very bad, very weak for the Mexican team, Mr. Theiler makes the changes to the field of play as Andrés Guarded, Sebastián Córdova, Uriel Antuna and they radically change the Mexican team, ”shared Faitelson.

Although the Mexican team rescued a tie, the sports analyst highlighted the resistance of the footballers Tricolor because in terms of performance, they were less exhausted than the Panamanians who played at home.

“Mexico ends up imposing their best football in the second half and gets a well-deserved draw. The balance is positive, nothing to blame. For now, I don’t expect Mexico to have any problem qualifying for the World Cup at this competitive level “he explained.

Mexico rescued a tie with Panama (Photo: REUTERS / Erick Marciscano)

He recalled the misstep of the national team during the Gold Cup and the Nations League and emphasized the improvements that must be made.

“Apparently the Mexican team was coming off a bad moment but Panama managed to take advantage but had no basis. I think that The Mexican team has to improve soccer speaking”, He specified.

In contrast, one of the players who received praise for his performance was Andrew SavedEven Faitelson himself recognized his work in the half court.

Faitelson considered that Mexico will get its pass to the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS / Erick Marciscano)

The sports journalist expressed his opinion during the complement that “Antuna, Córdova and Guardado have given another dimension to soccer in Mexico” and recognized the role of Tecatito Corona on the court during the 84 minutes he played. Despite this, minutes after the final whistle, he dedicated a few lines to talk about the emergence of the Atlas.

“Andrés Guarded as ‘a good wine’. He continues to be a decisive footballer for the Mexican National Team ”, he published through his Twitter account.

KEEP READING:

“Like a good wine”: Mexican commentators praised the role of Andrés Guardado with the Mexican National Team

The day Tuca Ferretti prevented a fight between David Faitelson and the Bermúdez Dog

Why several soccer players of the Mexican National Team used a different number against Panama