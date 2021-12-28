There is new regulation of the VTC in Madrid: the taxi sector asks for 2,500 million in compensation and denounces a lack of transparency

The conflict between the VTC (Tourist Vehicle with Driver) and the taxi sector open a new chapter. A few days ago, the Community of Madrid (CAM) published a Draft Bill of urgent measures in this regard that includes a modification in the Transportation Law to regulate the VTC. According to the taxi driver organizations, it breaches its agreements with the regional government and demands millionaire changes and compensation.

This draft law was published on December 23 and with the holidays, it went largely unnoticed. Even the Madrid Professional Taxi Federation (FPTM) today complained that this publication it was “a December 23 at the last minute and through the back door”, since the Community of Madrid did not communicate about this reform to the sector’s organizations, despite the fact that, according to them, it breaches the CAM’s promise not to regulate in this regard.

When we talk about VTC we refer to the services that offer companies like Uber or Cabify, whose services are regulated. ASEVAL Madrid, which is the Madrid Business Association for the rental of vehicles with and without a driver (and of which the aforementioned companies are members), has applauded the CAM’s news, as published by Cinco Días, after speaking with Ignacio Manzano, its president .

The eternal VTC-taxi conflict in the Community of Madrid

Since 2019, the conflict in the sector has been reinforced. In the absence of consensus, the taxi union staged several protests and strikes, which ended with the taking of certain measures to regulate VTCs with standards. similar to those of the traditional taxi guild.

In fact, in the elections that took place in 2019, this conflict starred in the electoral proposals of all political parties. And it is that at that time, at the national level there was a royal decree in force that transferred jurisdiction over the regulation of VTC to autonomous communities and, by possible cession of these, of the city councils.

Now, among other issues, according to article 14 of the new Draft Law, “the activity of leasing vehicles with driver, for the purposes of the legislation of road transport, will be considered discretionary public transport of travelers and their prices they will not be subject to authorized rates. ” He also talks about how to regulate new car rental authorizations with driver, cars that have to adapt to people with reduced mobility (a minimum percentage), among others.

According to the Draft, the Community of Madrid regulates the urban traffic of the VTCs and will be the one who grants the regional license so that the professionals and companies that have VTC licenses can offer their services within the region (in addition to the license they already have at the national level). That is, they will have two licenses.

One of the most controversial rules: passenger pickup





It should be remembered that in September the Plenary of the Congress of Deputies approved a new law that affects the VTC or Transport Vehicles with driver. The most important point for this sector is that “new offending types were established in the vehicle leasing service with driver, known as VTC”.

In this way, Circulation is prohibited to search for clients or promote the acquisition of clients who have not previously contracted or requested the service. Genbeta spoke at that time with ASEVAL who believed that these times would worsen the service, making it less attractive for the client.

One of the controversial points is that based on the provisions of the regulation, waiting times will increase, since a minimum time is imposed between the user contracting the service through the app and the car is presented at the collection point (although due to proximity it can be done in a few minutes). And, therefore, you cannot stop on the street, as taxis have traditionally done, to a rental vehicle with a driver that circulates without passengers (it must be said that today, few communities allow it to do so, the new law it only restricted it in all).

Now, in Madrid, in this regard, the Draft Bill indicates that “in no case, may they circulate on public roads in search of customers or promote the recruitment of travelers who had not previously contracted the service while remaining parked for this purpose”, as stated You can read on page 109. It also says that “the mere circulation or parking on public roads without a contracted service from a VTC it does not imply promoting the recruitment of travelers ”, therefore, it is a less strict regulation than the national. To be able to commit a fault, these cars are required to show “an active conduct tending to that purpose by the driver of the vehicle assigned to the authorization.”

The Federation of taxi drivers claims 2,500 million to the CAM





For its part, from the Federation of taxis they say that the draft includes a modification in the Transport Law to regulate the VTC and with which it fails to fulfill the promise of the CAM not to regulate in this sense. Julio Sanz, its president, says that the Community of Madrid has put the interests of three companies with VTC authorizations before the more than 20,000 families that depend on a public service such as the taxi.

For this reason, the association claims a millionaire compensation. And, as the Supreme Court protects them, which recognizes the right to compensation to compensate the damages of legislative actions, the FPTM has announced that it will request 150,000 euros of compensation for each of the 15,700 taxi licenses in the Community of Madrid , a figure that would total 2,500 million euros.

The taxi drivers association distrusts the final implementation of this regulation, since the taxi sector has not been taken into account and the law was published on holidays without much visibility: “these covert maneuvers that are not communicated make us suspicious of the existence of links or particular interests of the party in government with speculators who bring together hundreds of VTC licenses“.