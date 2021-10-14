“There is no better America after mine”: Russian Brailovsky

“There is no better America after mine”: Russo Brailovsky (Photos: Instagram / @ Russoel23 / @ Club America)

The America club is celebrating, because in the 105th anniversary of the institution, the club celebrates in style being the most winning team in Mexican soccer, since in its museum it boasts records in the three most important trophies in its region: 13 Liga MX titles, six Copa MX and seven Concacaf Champions League.

This spectacular statistic is not understood without the glorious 1980sA time in which the Azulcrema team was crowned five times and which was the necessary springboard to become a great team in Mexico, because before that litter of legends only three professional league trophies had been harvested.

One of the great banners of that team is Daniel Brailovsky, who despite having spent only three years in the institution, is remembered as one of the club’s greatest legends and also as one of the most winners, because in that period he achieved the historic three-time championship: season 1983-84, 1984-85 and PRODE 1985.

Daniel Brailovsky was honored at Club América’s centenary as one of the greatest legends in the team’s history (Photo: Liga MX)

As part of the eagle anniversary, the Russian took the time to talk with Infobae Mexico and reveal some of the intimacies that that historic team of the 80s had, whom it considers the best team that the institution has had since its arrival in Mexico in 1982.

Is that America the best of all time?

“It was the team that I had to live with and I can talk about what I know. From then on, without a doubt, it was the best America”Said the 62-year-old Argentine, who wore the number 23 on his bib and who was key in the three championships the team won.

On the second step he placed the America commanded by Leo Beenhakker from the bench, as it was one of the schools that offered the most spectacle to the public and that had other legends, among which stood out Cuauhtémoc White, Luis Alves Zag and Germán Villa, but that left a great void in the cabinets.

Russian Daniel Brailovsky with the Club America shirt of Mexico in 1983 (Photo: Twitter / @ ClubAmerica)

“I have seen Leo Beenhakker’s (America), who played spectacularly, but we also played spectacularly and we were champions three times, that America was not champion”

On the null number of trophies that the club raised during the year in which Beenhakker was, Brailovsky highlighted the superiority of their Eagles between 1982 and 1985, years in which the three-time championship was achieved.

“That’s where the memory of ‘how beautiful’, ‘how well they played’ remains, we all remember what happened and how it ended up going don Leo Beenhakker of the institution, he did not come out champion. So since I had to live it and be on the court, until today, the best america i’ve seen is mine“, he claimed.

Russian Daniel Brailovsky celebrates a goal with Club América de México in 1983 (Photo: Twitter / @ America_0215)

Finally, the Russian Brailovsky put in evidence how the public and the fans that could not observe that squad also maintain the position that that America From the early 80s it is the best in history, thanks to the memories that exist in social networks.

“Americanism remembers it and many young people who did not see it and who watch videos on YouTube, keeps staying with that America”, He sentenced for Infobae Mexico, especially for beating Chivas and Pumas in two of the three finals played.

That historic team was made up of Hector Miguel Zelada in goal; Vinicio Bravo and Alfredo Tena as pillars in defense; Cristobal Ortega, Javier Aguirre and Carlos de los Cobos as referents of the midfield, and with Carlos Hermosillo placeholder image, Eduardo Bacas and his own Daniel Brailovsky as prime attackers.

