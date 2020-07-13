‘There is no crisis on Gehlot government, BJP MLAs are also in touch with us’

new Delhi: The crisis in the Congress government has deepened in Rajasthan. Deputy CM Sachin Pilot has openly revolted. Sachin Pilot has said that he has more than 30 MLAs with him and the Ashok Gehlot government is now in a minority. Along with this big statement, he also indicated to leave the Congress. Sachin Pilot said that nobody wants to leave his house but insult is not tolerated in this way. Also Read – Legislature party meeting at CM Gehlot’s residence, reached more than 90 MLAs

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had a meeting with MLAs and party leaders. In this meeting held late at night, MLAs and ministers repeatedly claimed that the Congress government in Rajasthan is not going anywhere. The government will run for the entire five years.

Congress ki sarkar majboot hai aur ye jo bhi log hain, hum unka muqabla karenge: Avinash Pande, Rajasthan Congress in-charge in Jaipur

MLA Rajendra Gudda said that Ashok Gehlot has majority. Even BJP MLAs are in our contact. If any of our MLAs move here and there, then we will bring their MLAs from BJP itself. In-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pandey said that the Congress government is strong and whoever these people are, we will fight them.