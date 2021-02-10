“There is no more”: Brozo again launched himself against AMLO, as he said that “neither heals nor saves”

Víctor Trujillo “Brozo” did not hold back and criticized AMLO for not wearing a mask (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

This morning the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador He returned to public life, after announcing his recovery after falling ill with COVID-19 He said he won’t wear the mask because “it is no longer contagious”.

Said statement caused controversy in social networks where people criticized López Obrador’s actions, public opinion flooded the space of social networks to argue the irresponsibility of the head of state.

Comedian Victor Alberto Trujillo Matamoros known as “Brozo” said that the Mexican president “Neither cure nor save”. Through his official Twitter account, he shared his opinion of AMLO’s actions after recovering from the disease that caused the death of over 166 a thousand people.

“He is not contagious. No cure. Neither saves. Nor does it protect. Nor does it support. Neither rescues. Nor does it guarantee. Nor does it strengthen. Neither unifies. Neither head. Speeches and easy applause. There is no more”, Detailed the comedian.

(Photo: Twitter screenshot @V_TrujilloM)

His tweet accompanied it with a snippet of video of the morning conference where Andrés Manuel answers the question of whether he will wear a mask. Brozo has criticized the measures that the Mexican government has taken in the face of the advance of the new coronavirus, arguing that he only knows how to give speeches to win the applause of his followers.

In that post, the TV host showed his outrage against the government due to little efficiency with which it has managed vaccination campaign To protect the vulnerable population, one of the recent setbacks in the health system was the registration of older adults on the government platform.

Last Sunday, the clown Brozo broadcast his program online TeneBrozo where he insulted the executive representative for not containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Mexico.

“Let’s be clear as a government, the pandemic was too big for them and most likely the vaccine will be huge, at this time, at this time, the most important for humanity in recent decades, it is not going to happen to them to play with the desperation of the people. “

The comedian has made different criticisms of the government headed by López Obrador. (Photo: Brozo’s Instagram)

At another point in his video he did not measure words and with rudeness he demanded AMLO “serve” as president, “Remember Andrés, you’re not god, you’re a fucking president, which either works for us, or it doesn’t work for mothers ”.

Character Brozo by Víctor Trujillo is characterized by being an insolent clown with black humor and sarcasm talks about business issues that are on the public agenda and gives his opinion on the responses or measures taken by the government in turn.

With the arrival of López Obrador to the presidency, his criticisms have not been minor, takes advantage of every minute detail of the Morena government to contrast its actions in the face of the pandemic that has affected different sectors of the country.

The Comedian has also shared the stage of criticism with journalist Carlos Loret de Mola, with a touch of humor and political criticism, both have designed different videos where they have conversations that talk about the measures taken by AMLO.

Brozo and Carlos Loret de Mola have teamed up to create videos where they criticize the actions of the Morena / LatinUS government (Photo: Screenshot)

When Brozo spoke that the president “is useless” recorded a second video in a restaurant in front of the National Palace accompanied by the journalist to talk about that speech he gave on the internet and the impact on Mexican society. Carlos Loret began by congratulating the Creepy clown for his insults towards the Obrador government.

“The size of your anger is the measure of your success”, It was one of the statements that Loret gave. He also highlighted that the character of Brozo has not changed and has shown truthfulness by criticizing each of the previous governments.

On other occasions Loret and Brozo came to make fun of Hugo López-Gatell’s images of his trip to a beach in Oaxaca when he was stressing the need to stay home.

