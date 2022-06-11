There is no new trailer for A Plague Tale: Requiem, but there is an interesting video with some gameplay

The action, adventure and follow video game has been the protagonist at the Tribeca Games Showcase held yesterday.

Those of us who have A Plague Tale: Requiem on our list of most anticipated titles were summoned to Tribeca Games Showcase to learn more about this harrowing action-adventure video game set in mid-14th-century France. So it has been, Asobo Studio have shared with those present a behind-the-scenes look at the production, leaving us details about it and new images.

Requiem launches this year on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch (cloud) and Game PassIt is not much, but what has been provided makes it clear once again that we are facing one of the most promising developments in its genre for the coming months, one that presents in its images today advances in the level of visual fidelity of its protagonists and scenarios, although the understanding of the video does not allow us to make more exact assessments at the moment. We do know from those responsible that A Plague Tale: Requiem will once again bet on stealth and survival, although there will be more action-oriented moments and the combat with importance in the narrative of Amicia and Hugo.

With an Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase scheduled for Sunday afternoon, we don’t have to rule out more A Plague Tale: Requiem news this weekend. However, A Plague Tale: Requiem is confirmed from its presentation as Game Pass launch title.

Those attending the Tribeca Games Showcase have been able to enjoy a playable demo that presents the first 40 minutes of the game as we read in JeuxVideo, so it is possible that more details of the game will appear in the coming hours. In the meantime, you can read the ad impressions of A Plague Tale: Requiem from 3DJuegos. It is expected to arrive this year PC, PS5, Xbox Series y Nintendo Switch (nube).

This behind-the-scenes look also reminds us how much Asobo Studio has changed since its founding, from a team of 12 people to more than 250 developers with credits for works as pharaonic as Microsoft Flight Simulator.

