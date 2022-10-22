“There is nothing to change at Red Bull”: Checo Pérez assured that the important thing is to win on the track

Sergio Pérez assured that he would not change anything within Red Bull (Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar)

The closure of the 2022 season of the formula 1 is getting closer and Sergio Czech Pérez could consecrate himself as pilots runner-up and get the double for Red Bull Racing. Once Max Verstappen assured the two-time championship, attention will be focused on Czech for the team to achieve 1 – 2 in the drivers’ championship this year.

Throughout the season, the Mexican faced different adversities because between the criticism of the press, the comments of Helmut Marko and the preferences that the team gave Verstappen -in addition to his impediment of being drivers’ champion this 2022-, Czech Pérez stated that he was satisfied within the Austrian team despite the differences that have arisen.

In interview with Infobae Mexico, Sergio Pérez assured that he would not change anything within Red Bull. Although this year he no longer managed to be drivers’ champion, the situation in which they currently find themselves gives him the possibility of celebrating a constructors championshipso he is focused on defeating all his opponents.

Checo Pérez wants to be a driver champion in F1 (Photo: REUTERS/Issei Kato)

When asked what he would change in Red Bull to win the drivers’ world championship, he expressed the following:

“There is nothing to change; You have to give results on the track and beat all your rivals”

It should be remembered that at the beginning of the season, the difference in points between the Dutchman and the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco, was minimal, so both drivers were willing to compete with each other for the championship title, but the moment that determined heRed Bull’s goals it was in the Spanish Grand Prix when Czech Pérez was instructed to give way to his partner and stay with the second place in the race.

That decision angered Pérez and he described the act as “unfair”. Once that incident was overcome, the Mexican focused on improving in each race since some incidents with his car and flaws in his strategy took him away from second place in the drivers’ ranking and gave him the opportunity to Charles Leclerc from Ferrari for competing with Pérez.

Just four Grand Prix to the end of the season, the only thing that is clear Czech Pérez is to be victorious in Austin, Mexico, Brazil y Abu Dhabi because they will be key for Red Bull Racing to get the double in the drivers’ championship, as he narrated for Infobae.

But the other thing that is also at stake is the Constructors Championshipso Sergio is willing to collaborate with the team, since he has the illusion of being champion with Red Bull, in addition to the victory that Verstappen already secured.

“I want to win the remaining four races of the year and be the constructors’ champion”

Although Sergio’s only objective in these last races is to take the victory, he has not yet defined what he will do next year. Despite the fact that he became a fundamental piece for the title of Max Verstappen, Czech insists on being world champion.

He did not want to advance his plans because he has given priority to closing his campaign with Red Bull, and at the moment the man from Guadalajara has a valid contract with the Austrian team until 2024, so for now he does not have in mind to change the team.

On the eve of the Grand Prix in Mexico City, Pérez confessed that he is aware of the support he has from Red Bull to get the best result (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

“It’s not something that’s on my mind right now, I’m just focused on the present. I want to be a drivers world champion and that is what I will work for and have always worked for,” she shared.

On the eve of Grand Prix in Mexico CityPérez confessed that he is aware of the support he has from Red Bull to get the best result, so he considered that the only thing he can do to be the first to cross the finish line is “be fast all weekend, qualify ahead and on Sunday things line up,” he shared.

Finally, Czech Pérez dedicated a message to his compatriot Pato O’Ward, who could appear with MC Laren in the practices of the Mexican GP, ​​so he asked that more Mexicans have the same opportunity to compete.

“Hopefully he and more Mexicans have the opportunity to race, but not only in rehearsals, but also to be part of the grid,” he concluded.

In addition to his work on the Formula 1 tracks, the famous driver has also become an ambassador for Guadalajara to make the beauty of the city known throughout the world.

_Did you ever imagine that you would be a world ambassador for Guadalajara? Now that you are, what is the message that you carry as a badge of your state to all the places you visit?

-I did not see myself as an ambassador, but I did know that it was a great responsibility to represent my state. So I’m happy about it. What I always mention is that Jalisco and Guadalajara are worldwide jewels that are worth knowing.

KEEP READING:

Checo Pérez’s objectives for the United States GP and the end of the F1 season

The journey of three fans to take a picture with Checo Pérez

What do Checo Pérez and Red Bull need to win the Constructors’ Championship in F1